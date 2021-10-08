New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Ram Das was the fourth of the Ten Gurus of Sikhism. Born as Jetha, at the tender age of 12, he accepted Guru Amar Das as his mentor and was later married to his daughter, making him a member of Guru Amar Das's family. Before the death of Guru Amar Das, he choose Bhai Jetha as his successor and renamed him as Ram Das, which means 'servant of god'. Ever since then, he was known as Guru Ram Das and became the fourth guru of Sikhism in 1574.

Guru Ram Das Jayanti 2021 is one of the important days for all Sikhs as, on this day, they honour him for his contributions to the Sikh community. Though he was born on September 24, 1534, his devotees celebrate his birth anniversary on October 9.

So as the day is around the corner, here's all you need to know about the fourth guru of Sikhs.

Who was Guru Ram Das?

Born on September 24, 1534, in a Sodhi Khatri family in Chuna Mandi, Lahore. His father Hari Das and mother Daya Kaur died when he was only 7-years-old. He was brought up by his grandmother and at the age of 12, he accepted Guru Amar Das as his mentor. Guru Ram Das had three sons among which Guru Arjan, his youngest son became the fifth Guru after his death.

After becoming the fourth Guru of the Sikh community, he faced hostility from Guru Amar Das' sons and due to this reason he shifted and formed his official base in another town. The newly found town was called Ramdaspur but was later renamed as Amritsar, a holiest city of the Sikh community.

During his lifetime, he did numerous noble works, among which is expanding the manji organisation for clerical appointments and donation collections to theological and economically support the Sikh movement.



Guru Ram Das Jayanti 2021: History

To remember Guru Ram Das' contribution to the Sikh Community, his devotees will mark his birth anniversary on October 9, this year. His contributions in known by his devotees and this make him one of the special Gurus of Sikhs. He established missionary command and penned around 688 hymns. His writing was all about loyalty, love and commitment towards society.

Guru Ram Das Day Jayati 2021: Celebration

The preparation for his birthday begins 11 days before Guru Ram Das Jayanti. A religious group named Sangat perform Rehras and chant hymns of Guru Ram Das called Shabad. Also, on this day, devotees visit Gurudwaras and seek his blessings.

