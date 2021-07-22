Guru Purnima 2021: On this day, disciples pay gratitude to their teachers for being their guiding light and nurturing them into great human beings.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Purnima 2021 is the auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the relationship of 'guru and disciples'. On this day, disciples pay gratitude to their teachers for being their guiding light and nurturing them into great human beings. This year, Guru Purnima is falling on Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month, i.e July 24, 2021. This special day also marks the birth anniversary of the great sage and author of Mahabharat, Ved Vyasa.

Guru Purnima 2021: History

It was on this day Hindu's great sage Maharishi Veda Vyasa was born in Shukla Paksha Purnina of Ashadha month according to the Hindu calendar. Apart from Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains also celebrate Guru Purnima. According to Buddhist texts, on this day Lord Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon in Sarnath while Sikhs observe this day to honour their ten spiritual gurus. Jains celebrate this day as 'Treenok Guru Purnima', the day when Lord Mahavira made his first disciple, Ganadhara Indrabhuti Gautam.

Also, as per Hindu belief, it was on this day First Guru or the Adi Guru Lord Shiva, was born and gave the knowledge of Yoga to Saptarishis (7 sage).

Guru Purnima 2021: Significance

"Guru Gobind dou khade, Kake Lagoon Paye, Balihari Guru apne Govinda Diyo Bataye".

As per Indian culture, Guru holds a significant position in everyone's life, which is above God, as Guru is the only one who enlightens us about God.

As per Ramakrishna Paramhansa, "Guru alone is the genuine teacher who is illumined by the light of true knowledge”. So, the purpose to celebrate this day is to honour all our Gurus who pulled us from darkness and enlightened us with knowledge and awareness.

Guru Purnima is not just celebrated in India but also in Nepal and Bhutan. This special day was revived by Mahatma Gandhi as he paid tribute to his spiritual Guru Shrimad Rajchandra.

