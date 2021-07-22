Guru Purnima 2021: Guru is a Sanskrit word wherein Gu stands for ignorance/darkness and Ru means elimination/removal. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Purnima 2021 is one of the important days for all Hindus that fall in the Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar. This special day is observed on the full moon day, that is, in Shukla Paksha Purnima. It is dedicated to all the gurus (teachers and mentors) who lead a students path as a guiding light.

On this day, disciples worship their Gurus and deities in a wake to honour and thank them for imparting knowledge that helped them in evolving into great human beings. Not many know, Guru is a Sanskrit word wherein Gu stands for ignorance/darkness and Ru means elimination/removal. This year, the auspicious day is falling on July 24, 2021.

Guru Purnima 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: July 24, Saturday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 10:43 AM, July 23

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 08:06 AM on July 24

Brahma Muhurat - 4:15 AM to 4:57 AM

Abhijeet Muhurat - 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya Muhurat - 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM

Godhuli Muhurat - 7:03 PM to 7:27 PM

Guru Purnima 2021: Mantras

|| Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara

Guru Saakshaat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah ||

Akhanda-Mandalakaram

Vyaptam Yena Characharam

Tatpadam Darshitam Yena

Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah

Sthavaram Jangamam Vyaptam

Yat Kinchita Sacharachacharam

Tatpadam Darshitam Yena

Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah

Shoshanam Bhavashindoshcha

Gyapanam Saarasampadaha

Guro padodakam Samyak

Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah

Guru Purnima 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Recite the guru mantra while remembering your teachers.

- Offer prayers to all deities

As per Buddhist belief, on this day, Lord Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon. So annually they conduct an event called 'Uposatha'. As per monks, this day is auspicious to start the journey of ascetic practices and meditation.

