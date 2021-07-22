Guru Purnima 2021: Check out date, shubh timing, mantras and puja vidhi of this auspicious day
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Purnima 2021 is one of the important days for all Hindus that fall in the Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar. This special day is observed on the full moon day, that is, in Shukla Paksha Purnima. It is dedicated to all the gurus (teachers and mentors) who lead a students path as a guiding light.
On this day, disciples worship their Gurus and deities in a wake to honour and thank them for imparting knowledge that helped them in evolving into great human beings. Not many know, Guru is a Sanskrit word wherein Gu stands for ignorance/darkness and Ru means elimination/removal. This year, the auspicious day is falling on July 24, 2021.
Guru Purnima 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat
Date: July 24, Saturday
Shubh Muhurat Begins: 10:43 AM, July 23
Shubh Muhurat Ends: 08:06 AM on July 24
Brahma Muhurat - 4:15 AM to 4:57 AM
Abhijeet Muhurat - 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM
Vijaya Muhurat - 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM
Godhuli Muhurat - 7:03 PM to 7:27 PM
Guru Purnima 2021: Mantras
- || Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara
Guru Saakshaat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah ||
- Akhanda-Mandalakaram
Vyaptam Yena Characharam
Tatpadam Darshitam Yena
Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah
- Sthavaram Jangamam Vyaptam
Yat Kinchita Sacharachacharam
Tatpadam Darshitam Yena
Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah
- Shoshanam Bhavashindoshcha
Gyapanam Saarasampadaha
Guro padodakam Samyak
Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah
Guru Purnima 2021: Puja Vidhi
- Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes.
- Recite the guru mantra while remembering your teachers.
- Offer prayers to all deities
As per Buddhist belief, on this day, Lord Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon. So annually they conduct an event called 'Uposatha'. As per monks, this day is auspicious to start the journey of ascetic practices and meditation.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv