Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes By Guru Nanak Dev Ji To Inhibit In Your Lives On This Gurpurab

THE BIRTH Anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak Devi Ji is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti every year. The day is celebrated every year in the auspicious month of Kartik on Kartik Purnima. Also known as Gurpurab, this festival will be celebrated on November 08 amid the last lunar eclipse of the year.

The first of the revered ten Gurus of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, is regarded as the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught people the message of God while travelling the earth. He reiterated that there is only one God and that this is the ultimate Truth, as he is present in all of his creations. The principles of love, equality, goodness, and virtue served as the foundation for the distinctive social, spiritual, and political community he created. Read below some motivational quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji to embed in your life.

Motivational Quotes By Guru Nanak Dev Ji

“Burn worldly love,

rub the ashes and make ink of it,

make the heart the pen,

the intellect of the writer,

write that which has no end or limit.”

“Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.”

“He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”

“Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.”

“Owing to ignorance of the rope the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the Self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the Self.”

“What should the yogi have to fear? Trees, plants, and all that is inside and outside is He Himself”

“Nanak, the whole world is in distress. He, who believes in the Name, becomes victorious.”

“Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it.”

“There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, He is obtained.”

“Realization of Truth is higher than all else. Higher still is truthful living.”

“In this world

when you ask for happiness

Pain steps forward.”

"Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets."