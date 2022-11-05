Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Check Date, History, Significance And Other Important Details of Gurpurab

ALSO KNOWN as Guru Naka's Prakash Utsav, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab is observed to celebrate the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is the most auspicious festival of Sikhs and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of the religion Sikhism and the first of Sikhs. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, this year his birth anniversary will be celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date and Timings

This year the holy festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 08 as per Drik Panchang.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:15 PM on November 07 and end at 04:31 PM on November 08, 2022.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Significance

Guru Nanak Devi Ji travelled through many places to spread messages of love, peace and harmony among people. He was born in a village near Lahore known as Talwandi in 1469 according to Vikram Samvat calendar. The Sikh community has been celebrating the day of his birth since then with grand celebrations. The teachings of Guru Nanak Ji are included in the holy book of Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Celebrations

The celebrations of this festival begin with Prabhat Pheris, which are early morning processions at Gurudwaras while singing traditional hymns. two days before this festival, Akhand Path begins in Gurudwaras which includes the readings of the holy book Guru Granth Sahib. Nagarkirtans are organised with processions led by Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones) along with a Sikh flag known as Nishan Sahib. People sing different hymns in chorus to celebrate the day with utmost devotion. Night prayers are also performed in some Gurudwaras with kirtans till late at night. Langars are also organised in Gurudwaras on the day of Gurupurab.