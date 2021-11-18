New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Nanak Jayanti or Prakash Utsav is one of the most auspicious festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and founded Sikhism. Sikh community across the world pay their tributes to Guru Nanak Dev Ji and also believes that he was the one who brought enlightenment to this world.

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021?

As per the traditional lunar calendar, the date of Gurpurab varies from year to year. This year, Gurpurab will be celebrated on November 19. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month whereas Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after Kartik Purnia. This year people will celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Significance and History of Guru Nanak Jayanti:

The festival holds great significance among the Sikhs and the whole community expresses their gratitude towards their God. Guru Nanak Dev was the first of 10 the Sikh Guru's who founded the religion of Sikhism. Born in 1469 in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore, Guru Nanak believed that an individual could connect to God through sincere prayers.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was against those traditions which included sacrifices. The festival is celebrated to revisit the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, and all his teachings and preaching are found in Guru Granth Sahib - the holy book of Sikhism. One of the primary teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was his belief in one God (Ek Onkar) and submission to God's will (Waheguru).

How is Gurpurab celebrated?

Two days prior to the festival, Akhand Path or a 48-hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, was organised. Apart from that, the community also organises a Nagar Kirtan a day before the Gurpurab. On the main day of the festival, celebrations begin after the morning prayers, and grand feasts also known as 'Langars' are organised in gurudwaras for everyone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen