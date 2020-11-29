Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is a Sikh festival that is dedicated to the founder of their religious leader Nanak Dev.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Nanak Jayanti or Prakash Utsav is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik every year where the devotees remember the life and preachings of Guru Nanak Dev--founder of the Sikh religion and their first guru. Nanak Dev was known to be a divine-human, who was known for spiritual beliefs that were based on love, equality and fraternity. This year the festival is being celebrated on November 30 (Monday) that also marks his 551st birth anniversary.

The celebrations start early in the morning with followers singing morning hymns that are followed by Katha and Kirtan in praise of the guru. It is followed by a Langar and prayer in Gurudwara till 2 pm. The festival is predominant in states such as Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. In Sikhism, festivities are held around 10 Sikh gurus. Share these wishes, quotes, greetings and messages to your loved ones on the Occasion of Gurpurab.

Wishes and Quotes

1. Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism… Let us all celebrate his Janam divas, Prakash Utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

2. Tuhannu sabh nu kalghidhar patshah de janam dihade di lakh lakh wadhayi hove... Chidiyon sang baaj ladaoun tabhi Gobind Singh.

3. May your life be full of happy and blissful days with Guru’s blessings. Warm wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji's birthday!

4. Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore. - Guru Nanak Dev

5. On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Whatsapp and Facebook messages

1. Nanak nich kahe vichaar, Waria na jaava ek waar. Jo tud bhave sai bhali kaar, Tu sada salamat nirankaar. Gurpurab dee lakh lakh wadai.

2. May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

3. Satguru Nanak pargateya, mitti dund jag chanan hoya, Aap ji nu sri Guru Nanak Devji de. Gurpurab dian lakh-lakh vadaiyan. Happy Gurpurab.

4. May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.

5. On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab.

Greetings

1. May you find happiness and peace with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Gurunanak Jayanti, everyone!

2. Let us all celebrate janam divas, Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak dev ji

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab!

3. May Waheguru bestow his blessings upon you Best Wishes on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday. Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism....

4. Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism. Let us all celebrate his janam divas, Prakash Utsav Divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

5. On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji’s divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab!

Posted By: Srishti Goel