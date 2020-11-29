Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Guru Nanak Jayanti or Prakash Utsav is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik every year where the devotees remember the life and preachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus, was born on the day of the full moon during the Hindu month of Kartik. So, to mark his birth anniversary, people across the country celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as Gurpuarb on Karthik Purnima. This year, the Sikh community across the globe will be celebrating his 551st birth anniversary. This is why the Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is mentioned as Guru Nanak Gurpurab 551.

The Sikhism founder travelled across South Asia and middle-east to spread his teachings. He did not support monasticism and advocated the existence of one God and taught his followers that every human being can reach out to God through meditation and other pious practices. Guru Nanak ji also asked hi followers to lead the life of an honest householder. His teachings were immortalised in ‘Guru Granth Sahib’.

From early childhood, he was connected to god. He performed miraculous works and dedicated his life for the betterment of mankind. He played a key role in removing evil practices in society. Looking at his devotion people started considering him as a divine being.

Read on to know the motivational and inspirational teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

- There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained.

-He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.

- The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman is visibly the cause.

- What should the yogi have to fear? Trees, plants, and all that is inside and outside is He Himself.

- Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore.

- If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food.

- Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth - these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.

- Whatever be the qualities of the man with whom a woman is united according to the law, such qualities even she assumes, like a river, united with the ocean.

- Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don’t understand the truth, nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what is meat and what is a plant? Who knows where the sin lies, being a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian?

Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

The world is a drama, staged in a dream. - Guru Nanak Dev



Those who have loved are those that have found God. - Guru Nanak Dev

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore. - Guru Nanak Dev

Speak only that which will bring you honour. - Guru Nanak Dev



