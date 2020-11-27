Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: This year it will be the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and will be celebrated on Monday, November 30.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Gurpurab and this is an auspicious occasion for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. This day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This day is observed on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartika according to the Hindu calendar. According to Gregorian calendar, this day falls in the month of November.

This year it will be the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and will be celebrated on Monday, November 30.

History of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020:

This day is celebrated to commemorate and honor the life of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was born in 1469 at Nankana Sahib, Punjab. It is said that his birth was a mark of divinity.

He was a firm believer in One God and he also had faith that an individual can connect to God through his prayers. He never followed the religion that made people do sacrifices.

All the teaching of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is in the sacred book Guru Granth Sahib.

This day is celebrated for three days and two days prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, prayer and Akhand Paths are conducted at the Gurudwaras.

A procession known as Nagarkirtan is organized. The procession is led by five men, referred to as the Panj Pyare, holding the Sikh triangular flag, Nishan Sahib.

The main day of Gurpurab begins with the morning hymns, that is followed by the prayers and kathas that are performed in the praise of the guru. Later, langar is followed by a night prayer session that is conducted at Gurudwaras.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma