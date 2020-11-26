Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Date and Time: The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed with a lot of zeal and zest not only in India but by the followers of Sikhism across the world.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is popularly known as 'Guru Nanak Gurpurab' or 'Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav', is a common festival celebrated by the followers of Sikhism to mark the birth anniversary of their first guru, Guru Nanak.

The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed with a lot of zeal and zest not only in India but by the followers of Sikhism across the world. Special Kathas and Kirtans are organised on this special day and the devotees also hold a community lunch (Langar) at Gurudwaras.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Date and Time:

This year, the auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 30 (Monday). This will be the 551st birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak. The Purnima tithi will begin at 12.47 pm on November 29 and continue till 2.59 pm on November 30.

What about the celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti?

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm across the world. Special pujas and Langars are organised at Gurudwaras to celebrate this festival. However, the festivities begin two days before the Puranmashi day with Akhand Path. Akhand Path is a 48 hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurudwaras.

A day before Guru Nanak Jayanti, Nagarkirtan is observed in which a procession led by Panj Pyaras is carried out. Then the main festivities of Guru Purab begin at Amrit Vela when people organise special Kathas and Kirtans.

About Guru Nanak:

Guru Nanak was the first guru of Sikhs. Born in a village named Rai Bhoi di Talwandi (near Lahore, Pakistan), Guru Nanak had guided people with the teachings of goodness and virtue which are now preserved in the holy texts of the Guru Granth Sahib. Here are some of his famous and motivational quotes:

Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it.

I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?

Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma