Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti: Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on the day of Kartik Shukla Purnima. Every year on the day of Kartik Purnima, the birth anniversary of Nanak Dev Ji is celebrated.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated across the country on November 30. This time, the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is being celebrated. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji (Guru Nanak Jayanti) is celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the first Guru of the Sikhs. Guru Nanak Dev ji had laid the foundation of Shri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Followers of Guru Nanak address him by the names Nanak, Nanak Dev Ji, Baba Nanak and Nankashah. Guru Parv or Prakash Parv is celebrated on the day of Guru Nanak Dev's birthday. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born at a place named Rai Bhoi's Talwandi (Rai Bhoi di Talwandi), which is now in Nankana Sahib, Punjab province of Pakistan. To celebrate this occasion at schools, here are some speeches and essays for the children.

Speeches and Essays for Children

1. Guru Nanak Jayati is one of the most crucial festivals in India, as well as all over the world. It is observed to memorize the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. He was the first Guru and a great spiritual teacher. It falls on the months of October to November. He was born in the year 1469 in Pakistan.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed with great excitement by the Sikhs. People decorate their homes and business shops at this festival. Devotees celebrate this day by decorating the Gurdwaras. Also, they serve food to everyone who visits the Gurudwaras.

2. Guru Nanak Dev was born on the 15th of April. He truly believed that the existence of God. Also, he spread that message everywhere he traveled. His ideologies and teachings are filled in the sacred books of Sikhs. His preaching depends on one God and how God loves everyone with equality. He was married to Mata Sulakhni when he was at the age of 18. They got a son named Sri Chand, founder of the Udasi Religion. The followers of him are known as Sikh people. They celebrate their Guru’s birthday as Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed all over the world on the full moon day. This festival falls in the months of October to November. This festival is similar to many other celebrations for Sikhs. Guru Nanak Jayanthi festival starts with Prabhat Pheri or processions at the Gurudwaras. The Sikh people will do singing hymns on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanthi. However, Sikhs used to read a sacred book for a continuous 48 hours in the Gurudwaras.

3. Guru Nanak Jayanti is the holy festival for the Sikhs. It is observed on the birth of Guru Nanak Dev. In the year 2020, this festival is observed on the 30th of November.

On the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, people visit Gurudwaras and offer prayers. Sikhs come out with the procession named ‘Prabhat Pheri’. It starts fifteen days before this festival. Before the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, Paath and Akhand are performed by the devotees. The Paath is a non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib for two days.



Before the eve of Guru Nanak Dev, the procession is called as the ‘Nagar Kirtan.’ It is taken out by the Sikhs. It is an essential day in the life for every Sikh. People prepare offerings at Gurudwaras or feed some food for needy people. They also decorate their homes with lamps and candles on Guru Nanak Jayanthi. Groups of men will perform some martial arts named ‘Gatka Demonstrations’, exclusively for the Sikh community. These Sikh martial arts are performed using traditional weapons.

According to Sikh people and theories, the theory of incarnation doesn’t include in Sikhism. Only the Concept of Guru will be in Sikhism. According to Sikh people, Guru is a Spiritual soul. The Guru Nanak Dev is worshipped by all the Sikhs in India and abroad. Guru Nanak Dev died on the 22nd of September, 1539.

