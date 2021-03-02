This year devotees will observe Guru Hargobind's 377th death anniversary and in his remembrance here we are with a few lesser-known facts about him. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Hargobind Singh, son of Guru Arjan Dev and Mata Ganga is the sixth of the ten gurus of Sikhs. He had become guru at the young age of 11 after the execution of his father by Mughal emperor Jahangir. Born on June 19, 1595 Guru Hargobind died in 1644 at Kiratpur Sahib and was cremated near River Sutlej. This year devotees will observe the Guru's 377th death anniversary and in his remembrance here we are with a few lesser-known facts about Guru Hargobind Singh. Take a look

The highest spiritual seat of Sikh community, the Kaal Takht was constructed by him.

Guru Hargobind built a fort near Amritsar and named it Lohgarh.

He was an expert swordsperson, horse rider and wrestler.

He was the first guru to be a part of warfare.

As per reports, Guru Hargobind survived several attempts to kill him. Once he survived when his uncle tried to poison him, and later he had an escape from death when a cobra snake was thrown at him.

He was pir a spiritual leader, mir, or chieftain of his people to protect them with force of arms.

Apart from building an army, Guru Hargobind promoted the teachings of Sikhism and sent his followers to different places in the country to spread Guru Nanak's word who was the first Guru of Sikhs.

He was imprisoned by Mughal emperor Jahangir but as Sikh, devotion in him intensified and later the emperor was forced to free him after 12 years of imprisonment.

The Sikhs under him succeeded in defeating the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan's army as many as four times.

Guru Hargobind added an ideal to Sikhism which said, "The right and duty of the Sikhs to defend their faith by the sword if necessary."

Har Rai, Guru Hargobin Singh's grandson was appointed as his successor shortly before his death.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal