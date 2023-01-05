Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2023: Facts And Quotes About The 10th Sikh Guru

JANUARY 5 is being celebrated as the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The tenth Guru of the Sikh faith was Guru Gobind Singh. He introduced the five Ks of Sikhism. They go by the names of kangha, kesh, kachera, kara, and kirpan. At Patna Sahib, also known as Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born as Gobind Rai. Did you know that he is a prominent religious person who has become so because of his resistance to persecution and social injustice? To honour the brave Sikh leader who has inspired millions of people worldwide, people mark Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. In addition, Guru Gobind Singh Ji took over as the tenth Sikh leader at the age of nine, succeeding his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji.

Every year, on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's birthday, all gurudwaras are decorated, and online users give special prayers in his memory. All of the bhajans, kirtans, ardaas, and langars that are offered during the day are sung in celebration.

Know Facts About 10th Sikh Guru

Gobind Rai was Guru Gobind Singh Ji's real name.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji created the revered Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh, which is the Sikhs' version of the Khalsa Vani.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji also laid the foundation for the fundamental five tenets of the Khalsa.

Since he was a small child, Guru Gobind Singh Ji studied Sanskrit and Persian as well as military tactics since he aspired to be a warrior.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji declared "Guru Granth Sahib" to be the sole permanent Guru of Sikhs before his passing, abolishing all other gurus in the process.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji had nearly 52 authors and poets in his court, earning him the reputation of being a patron of learning.

Quotes By Guru Gobind Singh Ji:

"It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be." -Guru Gobind Singh

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within." -Guru Gobind Singh

"In egotism, one is assailed by fear, he passes his life totally troubled by fear." -Guru Gobind Singh

"Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds." -Guru Gobind Singh

"The ignorant person is totally blind. He does not appreciate the value of the jewel." -Guru Gobind Singh



