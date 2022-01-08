New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Sikh Guru, a spiritual master, poet, warrior and philosopher. He became the leader of Sikhs leader at the age of nine after his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was executed by Aurangzeb. He was the last Sikh Guru, his four sons died during his lifetime--two in battle and two executed by the Mughal army. Every year, on January 9, the Sikh community celebrates his birthday anniversary by remembering and honouring his work.

As the day is around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji blesses you and your family with joy, peace and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be better human being. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be with you in whatever you do. Hearty wishes of Gurpurab to you!

May the name of Waheguru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2022!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

Jagat jalenda Rakh Lai Apni kirpa Dhaar ! Happy Gurupurab!

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji keep showering his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you all a very happy Gurupurab!

May Wahe Guru fulfil all your dreams and blesses you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022!

Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.

Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.

Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa....... Waheguru Ji Di Fateh....... A Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday..!!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Quotes

"Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God. Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The merciful) are also the names given to Him. Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names. Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all." -Guru Gobind Singh

“The ignorant person is totally blind, they do not appreciate the value of the jewel.” -Guru Gobind Singh

“He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.” -Guru Gobind Singh

“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword of the High falls upon thy neck.” -Guru Gobind Singh

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within." -Guru Gobind Singh

"It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be." -Guru Gobind Singh

"Those who worship and adore the Lord through the Guru's Word forget all their pain and suffering." -Guru Gobind Singh

“If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Messages

God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May Guru Govind Singh Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight evil, and always stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony!

Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism

May his blessings be with you in whatever you do!

Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family.

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman, is visibly the cause.

May your life be full of happy and blissful days with Guru’s blessings. Warm wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji's birthday!

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv