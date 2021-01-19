Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: At the age of nine Guru Gobind Singh became the tenth Sikh leader of Sikh and declared Sikhism's holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Sikh Guru.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals of Sikhs as it marks the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh leader. As per the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Ji was born on 22 December 1666, however, his birth anniversary is calculated according to a lunar calendar.

This year we are going to observe the day on 20 January 2021, on this day Sikhs will offer prayers at Gurudwara and will also organise langars. As per Sikh mythology, Guru Gobind Singh was the last of the ten Sikh gurus, he succeeded his father Guru Tej Bahadur Singh at the tender age of nine.

Throughout his lifetime he stood up against the injustice and fought the Mughals. He was both a spiritual and military leader who set-up the Khalsa, a military force of soldiers and saints. It was his leadership that inspired and encouraged people to stand against the oppressive rule by the Kings. Even today his teachings still stand as a big inspiration to all the youths and the leaders across the globe.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 History

When Gobind Singh was 9-year-old, his father Guru Tegh Bahadur who was the ninth guru of the Sikhs was killed at hands of Aurangzeb after he refused to convert to Islam. After his father's death, he took up the leadership and became the tenth leader of Sikhs.

He formed his own warrior community named Khalsa, which included both soldiers and the saints he has baptised.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Significance

Gobind Singh's teachings are believed to have a major impact of the Sikhs and it was under his guidance that the Khalsa followed a strict spiritual inclination and moral code. He was not just the spiritual leader or warrior he was also the poet and a philosopher, his works are still read and inspire millions across the globe.

Before his death in 1708, Guru Gobind Singh declared Sikhism's holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Sikh Guru.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv