Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2021: Take a look at a few teachings, messages and quotes from the 5th Guru of Sikhs which will inspire you. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Arjan Dev ji was the fifth Guru of the Sikhs. He became the first martyr of Sikhism. Millions of Sikh community people globally observe Guru Arjan Dev ji Shaheedi Diwas. He was arrested under the orders of the Mughal Emperor Jahangir and asked to convert to Islam. He refused, was tortured and executed in 1606 CE

Guru Arjan Dev used to preach the message of God which was initiated by Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Arjan Dev ji compiled the Adi Granth. This is the religious scripture of Sikhs. It consists of musical ragas and spiritual poetry. Adi Granth constitutes half of his teachings. It was installed at Harmandir Sahab. Later it was expanded and came to be known as Guru Granth Sahab. He contributed more than 2000 hymns, which is the largest collection in the Guru Granth Sahab.

Guru Arjun Dev ji is remembered for his humble, calm and kind nature. Take a look at a few teachings, messages and quotes from the 5th Guru of Sikhs which will inspire you.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2021: Teachings, quotes and messages

By the Grace of God, I am cured of the disease of egotism, and death no longer terrifies me.

Don't create enmity with anyone as God is within everyone.

Thou O Lord, art my father and thou my mother. Thou art the giver of peace to my soul and very life.

Of all the religions, the best religion is to repeat God’s name and to do pious deeds. Of all the religious rites, the best rite is to remove the filth of evil intellect by association with the saints.

He who lowers his mind to the dust of all men's feet, sees the name of God enshrined in every heart.

The Lord of man and beast is working in all; His presence is scattered everywhere; There is none else to be seen.

By forgetting the Supreme Lord, all the ailments cling to the man.

