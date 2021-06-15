Guru Arjan Dev was born in Goindval Sahib, district Tarn Taaran, India April 15, 1563. His mother was Mata Bhani and his spouse was Mata Ganga. Read on to know more about him.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Millions of Sikh community people globally observe Guru Arjan Dev ji Shaheedi Diwas. The day also marks by the observance of Chabeel Day. This Martyrdom Day is observed salute the sacrifice, contribution, courage and determination of Guru Arjan Dev ji.

To mark the day, people from the Sikh community install Chabeel and serve sweet rose milk to the pedestrians, hawkers and other passersby during the scrotching heat.

Guru Arjan Dev birth and early life

Guru Arjan Dev was born in Goindval Sahib, district Tarn Taaran, India April 15, 1563. His mother was Mata Bhani and his spouse was Mata Ganga. He succeeded his father Guru Ram Das in 1581, who was the fourth Sikh Guru. His maternal grandfather Guru Amar Das was the third Sikh Guru. After the death of Guru Arjan Dev, his son Hargobind Singh became the sixth Sikh Guru.

Guru Arjan Dev teachings

Guru Arjan Dev used to preach the message of God which was initiated by Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Arjan Dev ji compiled the Adi Granth. This is the religious scripture of Sikhs. It consists of musical ragas and spiritual poetry. Adi Granth constitutes half of his teachings. It was installed at Harmandir Sahab. Later it was expanded and came to be known as Guru Granth Sahab. He contributed more than 2000 hymns, which is the largest collection in the Guru Granth Sahab.

Guru Arjan Dev laid the foundation stone of Harmandir Sahab in 1588. It is now famous as Golden Temple. He prepared the map also. There are doors on all the sides of the temple to signify the acceptance of all castes and religions. Guru Arjan Dev also reorganized Masand system, asking Sikhs for charity by donating one-tenth of their income (dasvand).

Guru Arjan Dev is also the author of well-known and popular religious sikh script Sukhmani Sahib Bani.

Guru Arjan Dev death

Jahangir the Mughal emperor of that time was afraid of the popularity and influence of Arjan Dev among people and also of the spread of Sikhism. In 1606 Arjan Dev was captured and imprisoned in Lahore Fort by Jahangir. He was forced many times but refused to convert to Islam. Arjan Dev blessed the emperor's rebellious son Khusrau. Arjan Dev was tortured for five days by making him sit on a hot sheet and hot sand was poured on him. After that, he was taken to the Ravi river, where after taking a dip in the river he was never seen again.

