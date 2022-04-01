New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gudi Padwa also known as Marathi new year, is celebrated on the same day of Chaitra Navratri. Gudi Padwa is one of the most auspicious festivals for Marathi across India as it marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Maharashtra. On this day, people wake up early in the morning and clean their houses, take a bath, and also decorate their houses with rangoli.

The name Gudi Padwa is derived from two words Gudi, which means a flag or emblem of Lord Brahma, and Padwa means the first day of the phase of the moon. People believe that on the day of Gudi Padwa, Lord Brahma had created the universe. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 2.

Since the festival is around the corner, let's take a look at some of the heartwarming wishes, quotes, and images that you can share with your loved ones. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 : Wishes

Raw mangoes, neem, and jaggery represent the sour, bitter, and sweet flavours of life. May the flavours of Gudi fill your life in the coming year. Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, May you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life, and you discover a new person within you. Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Gudi Padwa!

A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this New Year brings your way, millions of joys unheard – untold.

Happy Gudi Padwa! May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness. Best wishes to you and your family.

Happy Gudi Padwa! May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity.

As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you millions of joys and good health. Happy Gudi PadwaWishing you love of love on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. Have lots of fun with your family and friends.

On this Gudi Padwa, let us make a resolution to spread love and happiness all around us.

Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Ugadi and a Happy New Year with plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

Let the Gudi Padwa spread the message of peace and happiness.

May this Gudi Padwa bring you a new spirit, new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!

Today is a new day, adorned with new hopes, new plans, and new missions.

We wish your entire year is full of new smiles, new successes, new joys, and new adventures. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity for you. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the New Year be the harbinger of peace, prosperity, and happiness.Happy Gudi Padwa!

Every day of every year, may God bless you with health and cheer, never go far always be near. These are my wishes for you dear. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 : Messages

May Almighty is always there to shower you with His blessings, show you the right path to walk on and be successful in anything you do. Best wishes on Gudi Padwa to you.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, I wish that you are blessed with rainbow of happiness and smiles, success and prosperity for a vibrant and beautiful tomorrow.

As we step in another year, I wish that you enjoy the occasion of Gudi Padwa with your family and friends and create beautiful memories to cherish.

May each and every day of the coming year bring along lots of opportunities in your life and bless you with success and smiles. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Wishing you the best of celebrations on Gudi Padwa…. May you create new memories this coming year and inspire everyone around you with your good deeds.

It is time to begin a new chapter of live with the advent of new year and write an inspiring story to make this life worthy. Best wishes on Gudi Padwa to you.

May the sweetness of jaggery put an end to all the negativities and bitterness in your life…. Wishing a very Happy Gudi Padwa to you.

This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity for you. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the New Year be the harbinger of peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: Quotes

Long live the tradition of Hindu culture and as the generations have passed by Hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger lets keep it up. Best Wishes for Gudi Padwa.

One year gone One New Year comes It happened so And it’ll always be so But you can make it a better one Happy Ugadi.

Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

May the light that we celebrate at Gudi Padwa show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony.

Soneri suryachi soneri kirne,Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Sweet and Sour, here I’m wishing you luck, in every aspect of life. This Gudi Padwa and always.

May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this Rangoli… Wishing you a very. Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May This Gudi Padwa be as bright as ever

May this Gudi Padwa bring joy, health, and wealth to you

May the festival of lights brighten up you and your near and dear one’s lives

May God bless you with Peace and Good Luck and Success this Gudi Padwa and all through the year.

Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a Happy New Year with plenty of peace and prosperity.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen