Gudi Padwa 2021, the Maharashtrian new year is almost here, read on to know about the important puja timings and more about the festival. Scroll down

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gudi Padwa is the spring time festival which marks the new year for Marathi and Konkani people. It is celebrated in the regions of Maharashtra and Goa during the time of Chaitra Pratipada Tithi, Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar. This year the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa is falling on April 13. The festival is known by different names in different parts of the country. It is called Samwatsara by the Konkani people while it is called Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Take a look at the date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samgri and more

Gudi Padwa 2021: Significance

Spiritual significance of Gudi Padwa is that on this particular day, it is said that Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya after a 14-yr-long van vas along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman post defeating Ravana in Lanka.

Gudi Padwa 2021: Date and time

Gudi Padwa will fall on April 13, 2021 Tuesday

Pratipada Tithi Begins at 08:00 AM on Apr 12, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends at 10:16 AM on Apr 13, 2021

Gudi Padwa 2021: Celebration

Gudi Padwa is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm. Devotees observe the festival by decorating their homes, making delicious prasad and wearing new clothes. People beautify their spaces by making rangoli on the doorstep, many even decorate their places with flowers. Apart from that, a toran made of mango leaves is also hung on the entrance of the door.

Men and women wear new traditional attires including Navari saree, while for men it's kurta pyjama or dhoti kurta. People perform puja and aarti on the festival and put Akshat on Gudi. Talking about the prasad, delicacies like Shrikhand and Puran Poli are cooked for the day.

Gudi Padwa 2021: Puja samgri

Copper Kalash

Piece of new cloth

Mango leaves

Bunch of Neem leaves

Sakhar Gathi

Flower garland

Wooden stick

Raw rice and turmeric

Sindoor

Paan and supari

Coconut with its husk

Fruits

Incense Stick

Diya

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal