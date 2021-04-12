COVID-19 has limited the social gatherings and meetings, therefore, celebrate Gudi Padwa while maintaining social distancing and share quotes, wishes, greetings and more with your friends and family online. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gudi Padwa is about the festival which kickstarts the new year for Marathi and Konkani people. It is mainly celebrated in the regions of Maharashtra and Goa. As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious day falls during Chaitra Pratipada Tithi, Shukla Paksha. This year Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on April 13. On this day, devotees perform puja, dress up in new traditional clothes, decorate their houses and meet relatives. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult for people to meet as there are strict instructions of social distancing. But don't worry, here we are with the best quotes, wishes, greetings, SMSes and more which you can send it to your loved ones online on the special day. Take a look

ROJULO prati kshanam Viluvinade.

UDAYAM HOPE to Modalite,

MADHYANAM FAITH vastundi.

SAYANTRAM LOVE Pondite,

RATRI REST nu Mosukostundi.

Evanni roju NEE JEEVITAM lo, Jaragalani Aasistu.

You’ve been good throughout the year

Hence, as your friend, I wish you nothing but the best

May all of your wishes come true

Happy Gudi Padwa

Velugula harathi

telugu vari kothavelugula kanthi

vachenamma ugadi

kotha samvachara vrudhi

Ugadi shubakankshalu

You’ve been good throughout the year

Hence, as your friend, I wish you nothing but the best

May all of your wishes come true

Happy Gudi Padwa

May this Ugadi bring you new spirit

new beginning

and new prosperity

Wishing you a very happy Gudi Padwa!

May your hate for your enemies fades away

May the darkness around you become lighter

May this Ugadi bring joy, health and

prosperity to you and your family

Happy Gudi Padwa

May this Ugadi bring in you the

brightest and choicest happiness and

love you have ever wished for

May this Ugadi bring you the

utmost in peace and prosperity.

May lights triumph over darkness.

May peace transcend the earth.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

Yugadiya Bannagalu Baraly

He Varusha Nimma Bhalali

Masadiraly Yendendigu

He Hrudaya Rangoli.

Memories of moments celebrated together

Moments that has been attached in my heart, forever

Make me Miss You even more this Ugadi.

Hope this Gudi Padwa brings in Good Fortune &

Abounding Happiness for you!

HAPPY Gudi Padwa.

Buri yaado se na kare aankhe nam,

Khatta swad chakh kar bhulaye gum,

Aao sab yaaro, mil kar manaye,

Ugadi ka tyohaar hum,

Wishing you a Gudi Padwa 2021…!!

As the candlelight flame,

Ur life may always be happiness’ claim;

As the mountain high,

U move without sigh;

Like the white linen flair,

Purity is always an affair;

As sunshine creates morning glory,

Fragrance fills years as flory;

With the immaculate eternal smile,

Attached to u mile after mile;

All darkness is far away,

As light is on its way;

Wish you a very happy Ugadi.

One year gone

One New Year comes

It happened so

And it’ll always be so

But you can make it a better one

Happy Ugadi

Naxidar kathivari Reshmi vastr,

Tyachyavar chandicha lota,

ubharuni Marathi manachi GUDHI,

Sajra karuya ha Gudi Padwa!

Nutan Varshachya Hardik Shubheccha

Junya dukkhanna maage sodun

Swagat kara nav varshache

Gudi Padwa gheun yeto kshan

Pragati ani harshache

Padwyachya hardik shubheccha.

Khushian ho overflow

Masti kabhi na ho low

Dosti ka surur chaya rahe

Dhan aur Shorat ki ho bauchar

aisa aye apke liye Gudi Padva ka tyohar!

Hope This Gudi Padva May

Bring You Happiness,

Prosperity And Wealth.

From The Deep Of My Heart,

I Wish You And You Family,

Happy Gudi Padwa

And Happy New Year

No wish is small or big as long as it comes straight from heart.

Hope this Ugadi wish finds you in good spirit.

Let us all close our eyes,say a warm goodbye

to the past year and welcome the happy New year …

Happy Gudi Padwa!!!

Sweet and Sour

Here i’m Wishing you Luck

in Every aspect of life

This Gudi Padwa and always

Fill your Life with Joy and Smile,

Fill your stomach with Sweet and Spicy on this Ugadi…

Happy Gudi Padwa!!!

May the sweetness of overflowing milk and sugarcane.

Fill your home with harmony and happiness.

Wishing you the best and prosperous Gudi Padwa 2021.

Switch off the lights,Sun is came,New day,Many opportunity…

Its Gudi Padwa friend..Come lets celebrate it..

It is what we called Festival …

New Dress,Tasty Food,Caring Family,Lovely Friends…

Be happy on this day of Gudi Padwa..

Khushian ho overflow

Masti kabhi na ho low

Dosti ka surur chaya rahe

Dhan aur Shorat ki ho bauchar

aisa aye apke liye Gudi Padva ka tyohar!

It is what we called Festival …

New Dress, Tasty Food, Caring Family, Lovely Friends…

Be happy on this day of Gudi Padwa…

Switch off the lights, Sun is came, New day, Many opportunity…

It’s Gudi Padwa friend..Come lets celebrate it..

May the sweetness of overflowing milk and sugarcane.

Fill your home with harmony and happiness.

Wishing you the best and prosperous Gudi Padwa 2021.

Fill your Life with Joy and Smile,

Fill your stomach with Sweet and Spicy on this Ugadi…

Happy Gudi Padwa!!!

Let us all close our eyes, say a warm goodbye

to the past year and welcome the happy New year …

Happy Gudi Padwa!!!

No wish is small or big as long as it comes straight from heart.

Hope this Ugadi wish finds you in good spirit.

Khushian ho overflow

Masti kabhi na ho low

Dosti ka surur chaya rahe

Dhan aur Shorat ki ho bauchar

aisa aye apke liye Gudi Padva ka tyohar!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal