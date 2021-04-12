Gudi Padwa 2021: Best quotes, wishes, greetings, SMSes, Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram, statuses to share with your close ones
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gudi Padwa is about the festival which kickstarts the new year for Marathi and Konkani people. It is mainly celebrated in the regions of Maharashtra and Goa. As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious day falls during Chaitra Pratipada Tithi, Shukla Paksha. This year Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on April 13. On this day, devotees perform puja, dress up in new traditional clothes, decorate their houses and meet relatives. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult for people to meet as there are strict instructions of social distancing. But don't worry, here we are with the best quotes, wishes, greetings, SMSes and more which you can send it to your loved ones online on the special day. Take a look
ROJULO prati kshanam Viluvinade.
UDAYAM HOPE to Modalite,
MADHYANAM FAITH vastundi.
SAYANTRAM LOVE Pondite,
RATRI REST nu Mosukostundi.
Evanni roju NEE JEEVITAM lo, Jaragalani Aasistu.
You’ve been good throughout the year
Hence, as your friend, I wish you nothing but the best
May all of your wishes come true
Happy Gudi Padwa
Velugula harathi
telugu vari kothavelugula kanthi
vachenamma ugadi
kotha samvachara vrudhi
Ugadi shubakankshalu
May this Ugadi bring you new spirit
new beginning
and new prosperity
Wishing you a very happy Gudi Padwa!
May your hate for your enemies fades away
May the darkness around you become lighter
May this Ugadi bring joy, health and
prosperity to you and your family
Happy Gudi Padwa
May this Ugadi bring in you the
brightest and choicest happiness and
love you have ever wished for
May this Ugadi bring you the
utmost in peace and prosperity.
May lights triumph over darkness.
May peace transcend the earth.
Happy Gudi Padwa!
Yugadiya Bannagalu Baraly
He Varusha Nimma Bhalali
Masadiraly Yendendigu
He Hrudaya Rangoli.
Memories of moments celebrated together
Moments that has been attached in my heart, forever
Make me Miss You even more this Ugadi.
Hope this Gudi Padwa brings in Good Fortune &
Abounding Happiness for you!
HAPPY Gudi Padwa.
Buri yaado se na kare aankhe nam,
Khatta swad chakh kar bhulaye gum,
Aao sab yaaro, mil kar manaye,
Ugadi ka tyohaar hum,
Wishing you a Gudi Padwa 2021…!!
As the candlelight flame,
Ur life may always be happiness’ claim;
As the mountain high,
U move without sigh;
Like the white linen flair,
Purity is always an affair;
As sunshine creates morning glory,
Fragrance fills years as flory;
With the immaculate eternal smile,
Attached to u mile after mile;
All darkness is far away,
As light is on its way;
Wish you a very happy Ugadi.
One year gone
One New Year comes
It happened so
And it’ll always be so
But you can make it a better one
Happy Ugadi
Naxidar kathivari Reshmi vastr,
Tyachyavar chandicha lota,
ubharuni Marathi manachi GUDHI,
Sajra karuya ha Gudi Padwa!
Nutan Varshachya Hardik Shubheccha
Junya dukkhanna maage sodun
Swagat kara nav varshache
Gudi Padwa gheun yeto kshan
Pragati ani harshache
Padwyachya hardik shubheccha.
Hope This Gudi Padva May
Bring You Happiness,
Prosperity And Wealth.
From The Deep Of My Heart,
I Wish You And You Family,
Happy Gudi Padwa
And Happy New Year
No wish is small or big as long as it comes straight from heart.
Hope this Ugadi wish finds you in good spirit.
Sweet and Sour
Here i’m Wishing you Luck
in Every aspect of life
This Gudi Padwa and always
Fill your Life with Joy and Smile,
Fill your stomach with Sweet and Spicy on this Ugadi…
Happy Gudi Padwa!!!
May the sweetness of overflowing milk and sugarcane.
Fill your home with harmony and happiness.
Wishing you the best and prosperous Gudi Padwa 2021.
Switch off the lights,Sun is came,New day,Many opportunity…
Its Gudi Padwa friend..Come lets celebrate it..
It is what we called Festival …
New Dress,Tasty Food,Caring Family,Lovely Friends…
Be happy on this day of Gudi Padwa..
