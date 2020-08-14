New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

Green Vegetables are highly beneficial in building immunity and also helps the body to fight against the disease. Green vegetables are a rich source of vitamins, calcium, Iron and other nutritious values. Undoubtedly, green vegetables are considered as the best meal for a healthy diet but it can be equally harmful during monsoon season. Despite having several qualities in green vegetables, it causes several diseases because of monsoon bacteria present in it.

These bacteria and worms are very small in size and generally matches the colour of the vegetable, because of which, we need to be extra careful while consuming green vegetables. Vegetable vendors are generally careless about handling the vegetables and the vegetables reached at a vegetable market in a very unhealthy state. Amidst the coronavirus health crisis, we have to properly sanitize and clean the vegetable.

During Monsoon, there is less sunlight which leads do the development of the bacteria. Also, the moister in the atmosphere gives favourable condition to the worms to grow in green vegetables. If a person will consume these vegetables without cleaning them, the bacteria and the worms will enter into the stomach and will cause several diseases like Loose Motion, Diarrhea, Cholera, Vomiting, Nausea, Dehydration, and etc. While consuming the vegetables like Cauliflower, Cabbage, Spinach, Raddish leaves, Lady Finger, Bitter Guard, Bottle Guard, Sponge Guard and Squash, make sure that your wash them with warm water for some time. Don’t keep these vegetables in the refrigerator for so long and avoid the moister place to keep them.

Posted By: Srishti Goel