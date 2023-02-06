Grammy Awards 2023: Cardi B Wears Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta’s Outfit, Beyoncé Looks Sizzling; Top Fashion Moments

Grammy Awards 2023: The much awaited glamour night of the 65th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday at Las Vegas with celebrities dazzling in their minimalist to modest outfits. Have a look at some of the best fashion moments of the awards night.

By Prerna Targhotra
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 10:52 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2023: Best Fashion Moments Of The Red Carpet (Image Credits: Instagram/ Beyoncé, Cardi B )

THE SPECTACULAR night of Grammy Awards took place in the city of Los Angeles after being held in Las Vegas last year. The 65th annual Grammy Awards this year recognised the best compositions, recordings and artists from October 2021 to September 2022. While being popular for celebrating the achievements of celebrities, Grammy Awards is also an iconic night for the best red-carpet looks. Here are some of the best red carpet looks witnessed at the grand night of Grammy Awards this year.

The most noteworthy fashion moment at this year's Grammy Awards was when Cardi B arrived in style wearing a head-turning outfit by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The gown she wore, featured a plunging neckline and a sultry cutout, which flowed into a figure-hugging silhouette ending with a floor-sweeping train. Cardi B looked electrifying in the glamorous blue gown which she ensembled with statement earrings, bracelets, a ring and minimal makeup.

Beyoncé created history by being the most-nominated artist at this year's Grammy Awards. She wore a custom metallic silver Gucci gown with a ruffled hemline. The popular singer posed in her peachy cream velvet gown with a deep V-cut that exposed a metallic gold bustier underneath. She looked stellar in another fashion swap in a corset Gucci gown featuring a champagne-coloured bodice and a metallic silver skirt with a thigh-high slit and ruffled hem.

Lizzo, who was nominated for several awards at the award night, including Album of the Year for Special, Best Pop Vocal Album for Special, Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Song of the Year for “About Damn Time,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “About Damn Time, looked out of the box in her apparel. She wore an orange silk gown with a corset bodice with crystal straps and boning and yet again stood out of all.

4. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo arrived on the red carpet with grace in a minimalist approach. She aced a sheer black floor-length dress from Miu Miu and accessorised her look with stud earrings, a black stone necklace and a ring. She opted for a minimal look with a nude colour lip shade and light eyeshadow.

5. Harry Styles

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer stepped on the red carpet of Grammy Awards night wearing a rainbow patchwork Egonlab jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals. He kept his hair loose and wore his go-to gold necklaces and rings.

