Gowri Habba is a Hindu festival that is almost similar to Hartalika Teej. Scroll down to read greetings, quotes and more for the special day to share with your loved ones.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gowri Habba is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Gowri aka Goddess Parvati. On this day, women from different parts of Southern India including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana perform puja, observe vrat and worship the Goddess.

Gowri Habba, also known as Swarna Gowri Vratham, is celebrated before Ganesh Chaturthi by both married and unmarried women. This festival falls on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksh in the month of Bhadrapada. It is very similar to Hartalika Teej which is celebrated by women in North India in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and more.

Therefore, on the auspicious occasion here we are with a few wishes, statuses and more for you to share with your friends, family and close ones.

May the divine light of God spread into your life, peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Gowri Habba 2021!

May each and every day of your life is blessed by Maa Parvati and Bappa. Wishing you success and happiness on the occasion of Gowri Ganesha.

On the occasion of Gowri Ganesha, let us pray to Ganesha and Parvati to always keep us protected from all the problems in our lives.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati be with you! Happy Gowri Ganesha Habba 2021!

May each and every day of your life be a new hope and new source of inspiration with the blessings and love and Parvati and Bappa. Happy Gowri Habba.

Warm wishes on Gowri Ganesha to you and your family. May the love and blessings of Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha fill your life with new hopes and new energies.

May The Divine Light Of God Spread Into Your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness And Good Health. Happy Gauri Ganesha.

May The Swings Of Joy, Fill Your Heart With Love, Happiness And Abundant Fortune! Happy Gauri Ganesha.

I wish you a very Happy Gowri Habba and I pray for your wonderful life. May all your dreams come true.

