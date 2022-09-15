‘Govt Working To Enhance Studying In Engineering Colleges’, Says PM Modi On Engineer’s Day

India is celebrating Engineer's Day today on the ocassion of the birth anniversary of India's first engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The day is observed to commemorate his extraordinary contribution in the field of engineering.

Remembering Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, prime minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and hailed Sir M Visvesvaraya's efforts in the nation-building. The prime minister also said that his government is continuously working to emnhance the infrastructure of the existing engineering colleges in the country and is also focused on building more colleges.

Aprt from PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Health Minister Mansukh Maddaviya and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari extended their warm wishes to the engineers of the country.

"Greeting to all engineers on Engineer's Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation-building. Our Government is working to enhance the infrastructure for studying engineering including more engineering colleges," the PM said.

On #EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in his tweet on Engineers day said, "On engineers day, my greeting to all our hardworking engineers and salute them for their innovations and paramount role in the development of our nation. I pay homage to the outstanding Engineer of all times, Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji on his birth anniversary."

On #EngineersDay, my greetings to all our hardworking engineers and salute them for their innovations and paramount role in the development of our nation.



I pay homage to the most outstanding Engineer of all times, Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji on his birth anniversary.

Engineers day is celebrated across the country to pay tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya and honour all the engineers throughout the country. It also aims to encourage and appreciate the work of every engineer and acknowledge their contribution to the development of the country.

The theme aligned for Engineers day 2022 is "Build Back Wiser: Engineering The Future, the World Engineering Day Hackathon encourages engineering students to work in teams towards a global real-world problem. On this occasion, schools and colleges across the countries uphold competitions to celebrate the day.