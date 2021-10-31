New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In Hinduism, cows are considered very sacred and almost equal to mother and therefore, they are called Gau Mata. On Govatsa Dwadashi, which is a Hindu religious and cultural festival, devotees worship cows and calves. People take special care of the cattle on this day by providing them wheat and milk products.

From this day Diwali celebrations begin all over the country. The festival of Govatsa Dwadashi is also observed as Nandini Vrat. In Maharashtra, this special day is called Vasu Baras meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh it is celebrated as Vagh Baras and as Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav.

Govatsa Dwadashi is observed on the twelfth day of the waning moon fortnight in the month of Kartik and it falls a day before Dhanteras. This year it will be celebrated on November 1st, 2021, Monday.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021: Date and time

Pradosh Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat- 17:36 to 20:11

Dwadashi tithi begins on November 1, 2021 at 13:21

Dwadashi tithi ends on. November 2, 2021 at 11:31

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021: Significance

In Bhavishya Purana the significance of Govatsa Dwadashi is stated. It is said that the blessed son Dhruva got birth to King Uttanapada and his wife Suniti after they observed Govatsa Dwadashi fast. On this day cows are worshipped as symbol of sacred cow Nandini, who was the daughter of Kamadhenu, lived in Vashisht Muni ashram.

Cows are main source of livelihood in many villages so are worshipped as mother. Fast is observed for the happiness and longevity of their children. It is believed that by fast on this day childless couples are blessed with a child.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021: Rituals

- The cows and calves are bathed, draped in colourfull clothes and garlands.

- The vermilion or turmeric powder is applied on their forehead.

- Arti of cows and calves are performed.

- Wheat products, gram and sprouted moong daal are fed to them with affection and love.

- Some villagers make cow and calf with mud, dress and adorn them. All the rituals are then performed.

- Women observe fast. They abstain from eating any wheat and milk products during the day.

