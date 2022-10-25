Govardhan Puja 2022 Updated Muhurat, Timings As Per Partial Solar Eclipse 2022 | Check Here

ALONG with the ongoing Diwali festivities, the country is all set to witness the second and last solar eclipse of the year 2022. The day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja on October 25 is coinciding with Surya Grahan. Amid these two significant events taking place together, confusion regarding when to celebrate Govardhan Puja has risen amongst devotees.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated to mark the gratitude of devotees towards Lord Krishna for saving lives. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Krishna and offer 56 varieties of bhog also known as 'Chappan Bhog' or 'Annakut'. This year as per the Hindu calendar, Govardhan Puja was all set to be celebrated on October 25, Tuesday, a day after Diwali. But a grand celestial event of the partial solar eclipse is taking place on the same day for the first time on the following day of Diwali.

The visibility of this solar eclipse will be partial in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. Therefore, the auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja might be celebrated on October 26, 2022, along with the celebrations of Bhai Dooj on the same day in several parts of the country.

Govardhan Puja amid Surya Grahan 2022

With the solar eclipse on Tuesday, October 25, the sutak period will begin at 4 in the morning. According to Hindu beliefs, sutak is an unauspicious period that takes place before a solar eclipse and auspicious works or any puja should not be performed during this period. Therefore, Govardhan Puja will not be celebrated on October 25 in many parts of the country, instead will be observed on October 26 with Bhai Dooj.

According to many astrologists, this event of solar eclipse between Diwali and Govardhan Puja has arrived after many years. The Pratipada Tithi this year begins at 04:18 PM on October 25 to 02:42 PM

on October 26, 2022. Therefore, Govardhan Puja can be celebrated on October 26 as well.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Pratahkala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja is from 06:12 AM to 08:32 AM on October 26 with a duration of 02 hours and 21 minutes. The devotees can worship Lord Krishna in this shubh muhurat and seek his blessings.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja Vidhi

Govardhan Puja holds special importance and significance in different parts of the country. On this day, cow dung is used to make Govardhan in the house and puja is performed using roli, rice, kheer, milk, paan leaves, Kesar, flowers and lamps.