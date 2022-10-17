Govardhan Puja 2022: Know Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi of Annakut Puja

Govardhan Puja 2022: The day of Govardhan Puja is observed a day after Diwali and this year will be celebrated on October 25.

By Prerna Targhotra
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 11:28 AM IST
THE atmosphere is filled with happiness and joy as the festive week is approaching. With the festive spirit of Diwali, the preparations for five days of festivities have already begun. This year Diwali week will be commemorated with the celebrations of Dhanteras on October 23 and culminate with Bhai Dooj on October 26, 2022. The day of Govardhan Puja is observed a day after Diwali and this year will be celebrated on October 25.

Govardhan Puja is a very important and significant festival which is celebrated along with the Diwali celebrations. Also known as 'Annakut Puja', the festival of Govardhan Puja falls on the first day of Shukla Paksha in the auspicious month of Kartik. Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate this day with great joy and devotion.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Significance

The day of Govardhan Puja is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. According to the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his right hand's little finger to provide shelter to the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains. After continuous heavy rains for 5-8 days, Lord Indra accepted his defeat over Lord Krishna and stopped the rain. He came to Lord Krishna and apologized for his cruel actions towards the people of Vrindavan. Since then, the day is celebrated to pay respect to Mount Govardhan and puja is performed.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja will be observed on October 26, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 04:18 PM on October 25 and end at 02:42 PM on October 26, 2022.

The Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat is from 06:12 AM to 08:32 AM on October 26, 2022.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Govardhan Puja, wake up in Brahma Muhurat, take bath and wear clean clothes. Prepare 56 delicacies for Lord Krishna and make some cow dung hillocks in an open space to perform puja. Decorate the open space with diyas, candles, and seekh and do circumambulation of the cow dung hillocks. Pray to Lord Krishan to shower his blessings over you and your family.

The next day of Govardhan Puja falls Bhai Dooj which signifies the love and bond of brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj will be cekebrated on October 

