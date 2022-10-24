Govardhan Puja 2022: Auspicious Muhurat For Puja On October 25 Or 26? Check Here

WITH Diwali festivities in the country, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 25, 2022. Also known as Annakut Puja, Govardhan Puja is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Pratidpada. It is a significant Hindu festival celebrated among the five-day festivities of Diwali.

On the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja, devotees worship Lord Krishna with great joy and devotion. However, the festival of Govardhan Puja is coinciding with a partial solar eclipse which is the second and last Surya Grahan of the year. This has led to confusion among people regarding when to perform the Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. However, there will also be a solar eclipse on this day, therefore Govardhan Puja this year won't be held on the day after Diwali but instead on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, according to ANI news agency.

According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 04:18 PM on October 25 and end at 02:42 PM on October 26, 2022. The muhurat for this year's Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is on October 26 from 06:29 PM to 08:43 PM. Lord Indra, the god was defeated on this day by Lord Krishna.

History of Govardhan Puja

According to ancient beliefs, the day of Govardhan Puja is associated with the worship of Lord Krishna. Lord Indra became enraged when Shri Krishna commanded the Braj people to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. He unleashed such torrential rain in his rage that Braj's residents' lives were in danger. To save the people, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain on his little finger. Since then, on Govardhan Puja, people worship this mountain by carving it out of cow dung and circumambulating it seven times.