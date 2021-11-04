New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali is one of the most loved festivals celebrated across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. The celebration goes on for five days and each day carries its own significance and importance. After Diwali 2021, people in India will observe Govardhan Puja 2021 or Annakut Puja 2021.

Significance of Govardhan Puja?

On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishan and remember his victory over Lord Indra. The festival is celebrated because, to save people from the Ire of Devraj Indra, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill. According to the legends, Lord Krishna picked the huge Govardhan hill on his finger and the people of Gokul got shelter under it.

Why do we celebrate the Govardhan festival the next day of Diwali?

According to Hindu mythology, in the first three days of the five-day festival, people pray for the wealth, prosperity, and well-being of the family. However, the fourth day known as Govardhan puja or Annakut puja is celebrated to thank deities for their blessings. The Hindu culture also believed that Govardhan puja brings happiness and prosperity to our homes and lives.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Date & Shubh Timing

Date: November 5, Friday

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 02:44 AM on November 05, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:14 PM on November 05, 2021

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:36 AM to 08:47 AM

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:22 PM to 05:33 PM

What is Annakut?

The word Annakut means a mixture of a variety of cereals such as wheat, rice, a gram flour curry, etc. On the day of Govardhan Puja, devotees offer this mixture to Lord Krishna. During the puja, devotees remember Lord Krishna for granting them a long, healthy, and prosperous life. Once the puja is complete, the Annakut along with sweets is distributed to the devotees.