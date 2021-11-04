New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Yes, it's that time of the year when happiness is filled in the atmosphere and houses are decked up with diya and fiery lights. Diwali is a five-day festival, and each day has its own importance. Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, falls on the fourth day, i.e a day after Diwali. It was on this day Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to provide the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from the ire of Devraj Indra.

For Vaishnavas, particularly the Pushtimarg of Vallabha, the Gaudiya Sampradaya of Chaitanya and the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, it is one of the significant festivals. The auspicious day falls on the first lunar day of the Shukla Paksha, Pratipada Tithi, in the month of Kartik, which is the day after Diwali.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Date & Shubh Timing

Date: November 5, Friday

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 02:44 AM on November 05, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:14 PM on November 05, 2021

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:36 AM to 08:47 AM

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:22 PM to 05:33 PM

Govardhan Puja 2021: Legends

As per Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to provide the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from torrential rains. He lifted the mountain with his right hand's little finger. After 7 to 8 days of continuous storms, Indra accepted his defeat and stopped the storms. He came down on earth and apologised to Lord Krishna for his actions. Ever since then, the day is celebrated as a festival that paid respect to Mount Govardhan by preparing a Chappan (56) bhog.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Significance

It is one of the auspicious days for Hindus as, on this day, they prepare numerous delicacies as a mark of gratitude to Lord Krishna. Govardhan parvat is worshipped for the protection and happiness of their family.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Cook 56 delicacies for Lord Krishna and make cow dung hillocks in open space.

- Decorated it by diya, seenkh (a material used for broom chaffs), and candles.

- Perform puja, read katha and do ‘Parikrama’ around the cow dung hillocks.

- Now go to Lord Krishna and offer him Chappan bhog and then distribute it among family members as prasad.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv