Govardhan Puja 2020: The Govardhan Puja is celebrated to mark the history of Govardhan Parbat, which had saved the lives of many people from uncontrollable rains.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Diwali is celebrated for five days across the length and breadth of the country with full enthusiasm and zeal. Among the festivities of Diwali, is Govardhan Puja, which was held a day after the celebration of Diwali. This year the Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 15, Sunday.

The Govardhan Puja is celebrated to mark the history of Govardhan Parbat, which had saved the lives of many people from uncontrollable rains. According to Hindu beliefs, when Lord Krishna asked the people of Gokul to worship Annakut hill or Govardhan Parbat instead of Lord Indra, the god of rain caused uncontrollable rains. Lord Krishna then rescued the people by lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger.

On this day, people prepare and offer a large variety of food to Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude. The offering is done in the form of a food mountain, which is symbolic of Govardhan Hill. Over 56 varieties of food items, more commonly known as 'Chhappan Bhog' is prepared on this day.

To mark the occasion of Govardhan Puja, here are some wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your friends family and loved ones.

Govardhan Puja Wishes:

May this special day of Govardhan Puja bring you success, wealth and love. May lord Krishna bless you and your family right from heaven above.

I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you.

A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Diwali has filled this day with light. Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through. That is my genuine, wish from the heart.

On the beautiful and auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna's blessings.

May this special day of Govardhan Puja bring you success, wealth and lots of love.

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day Filled with faith and prayers. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Messages:

I wish u HAPPY GOVARDHAN PUJA 2020

And I pray to God for your prosperous life

May you find all the delights of life

May your all dreams come true

My best wishes will always be with you

Har khushi aapke dwaar aaye

Jo aap mange, usse adhik paaye

Govardhan Puja mein Krishna gun aaye

Aur ye tyohaar, khushi se manaye.

Murli Manohar, Brij ke Dhrohar.

Wo Nandlala Gopala, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sabke Dukh Harne Wala.

Sab Milkar Machaye Dhoom Ki Krishna Ane Wala Hai.

Happy Govardhan Pooja 2020!!

May this special day of Govardhan Pooja 2020!!

Bring you success, wealth and love

May lord Krishna bless you and your family

Right from heaven above.

I pray to God for your prosperous life,

May you find all the delights of life

May your all dreams come true

My best wishes will always be with you.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Quotes:

Govardhan Puja 2020 is an auspicious day

Filled with faith, prayers and goodwill too

May this day bring in your life

All the things that are dear to you.

Krishna jinka naam, Gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan ko, hum sab ka pranam, Jai shree krishna.

HAPPY Govardhan Puja 2020!!

Diwali has filled this day with light

Govardhan Puja is about to start

May you be blessed all year through

That is my genuine, wish from the heart.

Trust his words, trust his deeds

Trust his decisions, trust his visions.

Trust Shri Krishna once,

He entrusts himself forever.

Happy Govardhan Puja!

Posted By: Talib Khan