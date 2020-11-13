Govardhan Puja is celebrated during the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar and this year we will be celebrating it on November 15.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Govardhan Puja occurs a day after Diwali to commemorate the Baal Roop (Child avatar) of Lord Shri Krishna. The festival is celebrated during the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on November 15. On this day, people worship Govardhan hill and Lord Krishna. For devotees, this day commemorates the incident in the Bhagavata Puran when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill to provide the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from torrential rains. The incident is seen to represent how Lord Krishna will protect all devotees who take singular refuge in him.

Why we celebrate Govardhan Puja on the next day of Diwali

Govardhan Puja takes place on the next day of Diwali. It is believed that celebrating the festival brings happiness and prosperity to our home. The auspicious festival is associated with cows-- Gau Mata. It is related to Lord Krishna who used to call himself Gopal or Gopalak-- one who raises calves. Let us know what is the story behind the festival and real reason for observing Govardhan Puja.

The story behind Govardhan Parvat

Once, Lord Shri Krishna asked his mother why all the villagers are preparing for such huge Puja. Mata Yashoda said that they all are doing this huge Puja to impress Lord Indra (who is responsible for rain on Earth). She said that if they will not worship Lord Indra he will not offer rain to them. Krishna said that if our cows go to graze on Mount Govardhan, why don't we worship them.

As a result, there was continuous torrential rain for seven days. In the end, Indra had to give up and his ego was crushed. After this, the festival of Govardhan Puja began to take place. Since then, Cows are worshipped on Govardhan Puja. It is believed that Lord Krishna is pleased with her worship.

Posted By: Srishti Goel