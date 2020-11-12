Govardhan Puja 2020 Date and Time: Govardhan Puja is a festival which is celebrated a day after Diwali. On this day, Lord Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat on his little finger to protect Gokul from the flood.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A day after festivals of light-- Diwali, people celebrate Govardhan Puja with lots of joy, enthusiasm and fervour. On this day, people prepare and offer a large variety of food to Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude. The offering is done in the form of a food mountain, which is symbolic of Govardhan Hill. Over 56, widely known as Chhapann Bhog, varieties of food items are prepared on this day. It is believed that celebrating the festival brings happiness and prosperity to our home. The auspicious festival is associated with cows-- Gau Mata. It is related to Lord Krishna who used to call himself Gopal or Gopalak-- one who raises calves.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated during the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar and this year we will be celebrating it on October 28. Read on to know the day, date, time, Puja Vidhi and Shuh Muhurat of Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja Day, Date and Time

The festival is celebrated during the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on November 15. The ideal timings for Govardhan Puja are from 3:26 pm to 5:40 pm in the evening.

Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat: 6:42 to 8:51

Duration: 2 Hours 9 Mins

Govardhan Puja Sayankal Muhurat: 15:18 to 17:27

Duration: 2 Hours 9 Mins

Puja Vidhi

Govardhan Puja has special significance after Diwali. On this day, devotees worship Govardhan Parvat, cow and Lord Shri Krishna. Govardhan Puja is a festival of showing reverence and devotion to Lord Krishna and to express gratitude and respect towards nature. To celebrate the festival, people of North India make Govardhan Parvat with cow dung the next day after Diwali. During Govardhan Puja, incense, lamps, naivedya, water, fruits and flowers are offered. Seven revolutions of Govardhan Ji are performed at the end of Puja.

