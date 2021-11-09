New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gopashtami is one of the significant festivals in Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj areas as it is dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows. The day is the coming-of-age celebration when Krishna's father, Nanda Maharaja, gave Krishna the responsibility for taking care of the cows of Vrindavan. The auspicious day falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month Kartik.

Gopashtami 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: November 10, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 06:49 AM on Nov 10, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 05:51 AM on Nov 11, 2021

Gopashtami 2021: Significance

As per Hindu belief, on this day, Lord Krishna and his elder brother Balrama took the cows to graze for the first time in Vrindavan. Also, Goddess Radha disguised herself as a boy by adorning dhoti and garments, and then, joined Lord Krishna for cow herding along with her companion as she was denied to graze cows due to her gender.

There is another story related to the auspicious festival, which is on this day, Lord Indra realised her mistake and sought forgiveness from Lord Krishna. So, Surbhi cow showered milk on Lord Indra and Lord Krishna and declared Lord Krishna as Govinda, who is meant to be the Lord of cows.

Gopashtami 2021: Celebration

On this day, devotees worship Goddess cow and Lord Krishna and seek her blessings for a healthy, wealthy and prosperous life. On this day, cows are decorated with new cloth and jewellery, and devotees offer special fodders to the cow for good health. Also, they pay special respect to cows for their utilities in daily life. The ritual of worshipping cows and calves is similar to Govatsa Dwadashi, which is celebrated in Maharashtra. People who observe this day abstain from eating any wheat and milk products during the day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv