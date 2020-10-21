Kalka-Shimla train to be back on track from Wednesday after 7 months, know train timings, special features and capacity

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Are you now bored with the quarantine period and just want to channel your energy by going to a hill station? Here we have good news for you that you can grab your tickets and take a train to a hill station in Kalka-Shima range as the train is all set to get back on track from Wednesday. The Himalayan Queen train was suspended for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic but now its is getting back on the tracks.

Earlier, the Kalka-Shimla toy train was set to resume services from today but due to a technical snag, the train couldn't resume its services from today. The TOI reported that the GM Singh, Railway Manager of Ambala division said that the train would resume its service from Kalka on Wednesday and from Shimla on Thursday.

What is the capacity of the Kalka-Shimla train?

The seating capacity of this train is over 100 passengers and it is reported that the bookings are full over the next few days because of the peak tourist season and New Year is around the corner, the official said.

What are the special features of the Kalka-Shimla train?

This train is decorated with plush interiors and it covers the route of 95.5 km. This train has big glass windows in the air-conditioned train. Of the seven cars in the train, two will be luxury coaches with vistadome interior. Not only this, it gives the picturesque of the town of Shimla. This train line was declared a UNESCO world heritage line in 2008.

There are 18 stations on the route and there are more than 880 bridges, as well as over 100 tunnels on this route.

What are the train timings of Kalka-Shimla Train?

The timings of the Kalka-Shimla train is as follows: The Kalka-Shimla train leaves Kalka at 12:10 pm and arrives in Shimla at 5:20 pm. This train makes the return journey on the next day, leaving Shimla at 10:40 am and reaching Kalka at 4:10 pm. The number of Kalka-Shimla train is 04515 (Up), the Shimla-Kalka Himalayan Queen is numbered 04516 (Down).

It is reported that the stations have been sanitised and maintenance work of the track has been carried out by authorities keeping in mind the resumption of the Himalayan Queen’s services.

The Kalka-Shimla train will complete its 127th anniversary on November 9, as train services on this track started on November 9, 1903.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma