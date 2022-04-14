New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Good Friday is one of the most auspicious events for believers of Christianity. Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the event takes place before Easter Sunday. This year the auspicious day is falling on April 15. On this Holy day, people visit church.

In order to honour Jesus Christ's suffering, believers of Christianity observe Good Friday every year. As per Bible, Jesus Christ was flogged and was forced to carry the cross on which he was crucified.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Good Friday 2022: wishes

May your faith in the god, bring peace to your hearth & New hope in your life. May God Always bless You! Have a Blessed GOOD FRIDAY!

On This Holy Day, May His Light Guide Your PathMay His Love Grace Your HeartAnd May His Sacrifice StrengthenYour Soul! GOOD FRIDAY

He showed us the way, He has long been gone. And yet in our heartsHis name shines on….Wish u a Holy Friday!

You are blessed to be given another chance to live. make use of it and be a blessing just like what Jesus Christ is to us. -Have a Good Friday

I wish the Lord will keep you in his loving care now and always.-Happy Good Friday All!

Good Friday is beautiful because it reminds us that we matter to the great Lord. Have a divine Good Friday!

May all of us be blessed with the goodness of Good Friday on this auspicious day and always.

May God turn this Good Friday into a blissful beginning of your life

May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day. Happy Good Friday

Jesus Christ bore all in silence because he accepted us in him. I hope we can return the same to him.

He hung, bled and died proving his love for us. Nothing can beat his sacrifice for humankind. I hope we can hold the faith he deserves. Good Friday.

Wishing each and every single one of you a peaceful and pious Good Friday.

Hope our savior bless you always and you give him the most superior place in your heart. Have a holy Good Friday with your dear ones.

May the sacrifice of Jesus give strength to your soul and light your way towards eternal happiness. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday!

Good Friday 2022: Messages

May the glory of our Savior strengthen you and may His grace shine upon you on Good Friday and always…

Holy Friday is the opportunity to recall the sacrifices of the Lord that had been crucified and expired to the sins of humanity to save the world. Warm wishes on Easter Good Friday for you.

On Good Friday, may the sacrifice of our Savior give you strength, and may His blessings always be with you and your family.

On this holy Good Friday, I wish nothing but the best for you. May Jesus Christ born again in our hearts and you will always be loved and protected by him.

He has sacrificed His life for you and everything. Because of His immense love for you. Pray to Him and You be good all.

Mercy, peace, and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday. God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son.

May on this GOOD FRIDAY we start it with Fasting & Prayers so that we can bring God’s mercy & forgiveness on all mankind Let’s Pray together.

Wishing you all a blessed and beatified good Friday with the hope that God’s great love will remain unchanged for you. Make the most of this good Friday with family and prayers.

He bore it all in silence because He held us dear

May He receive our regards…

May our Prayers He hears…

Wishing you a Blessed Good Friday!

May Good Friday bring peace and prosperity to your own life. May the Holy Spirit shield you from any threat. The Lord Lights your way up now and always.

May our lives are brightened with the glory and blessings of Jesus. Sending warm Good Friday wishes to everyone.

May we never forget the true meaning of Easter- ‘For when He was on the cross, I was on His mind.’

Good Friday 2022: Quotes

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son. – John 3:16

For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day. – Mark 9:31

Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. – Isaiah 60:1-2

I’m praying to Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday!

On this holy Good Friday, I wish nothing but best for you. May Jesus Christ born again in our heart and you will always be loved and protected by him.

Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen