Good Friday 2021: Rare and interesting facts to know about Jesus Christ's crucifixion
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The day of Good Friday 2021 is observed every year to mark the crucifixion of Jesu Christ. It is believed that Jesus Christ died for the sins of the people. Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday or Easter Friday, and is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Christians across the globe. Good Friday, every year, is celebrated before Easter Monday and after Maundy Thursday. As per the Gregorian calendar, Good Friday 2021 will be celebrated on April 2 this year.
So as the festival of Good Friday 2021 is just a day away, here are some rare and interesting facts about the festival which you must know.
Jesus Christ was crucified on this day after Judas, one of Jesus' 12 followers, betrayed him by kissing him thus exposing him to chief priests.
Following his arrest, Jesus Christ was beaten up and was made to wear a crown of thorns.
The disbelievers then placed Jesus Christ on a large cross and nails were driven through his wrists and ankles.
In addition to the other services, the Stations of the Cross known as the Three Hours' Agony are often prayed.
The stations are as follows:
1st Station: Jesus is condemned to death
2nd Station: Jesus carries his cross
3rd Station: Jesus falls the first time
4th Station: Jesus meets his mother
5th Station: Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry his cross
6th Station: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus
7th Station: Jesus falls the second time
8th Station: Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem
9th Station: Jesus falls a third time
10th Station: Jesus' clothes are taken away
11th Station: Jesus is nailed to the cross
12th Station: Jesus dies on the cross
13th Station: The body of Jesus is taken down from the cross
14th Station: Jesus is laid in the tomb
In typical Orthodox services, people mourn the crucifixion of Christ by taking down the cross and recounting the story of Jesus' last days, which is called the Passion of Christ
Many Good Friday services end with the church bell toiling 33 times for each year of Jesus' earthly life
