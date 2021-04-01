Good Friday 2021: We have brought you some of his inspiring messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Good Friday is one of the most auspicious festivals of Christians, which falls right after the Maundy Thursday and before Easter, the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. This day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. As per Bible, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16) As per Christian belief, on this day, Jesus took away the world's sins along with him to heaven. It is said that whoever preaches him on this day attains salvation.

On this day, devotees gather in Church at 3 pm as it is believed that at this very time, Jesus Christ left for his heavenly abode hours after being crucified. Not just this, many Christians also observe fasting to mark this day and in places like Spain, Italy and the Philippines, processions are carried out to remember his death.

As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you some of his inspiring messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends. Also, you can post them as your WhatsApp and Facebook Status.

Good Friday 2021 Quotes

“Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.” -W.H. Auden

“God proved his love on the cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world” “I LOVE YOU” -Billy Graham

“No pain, no palm, no thorns. no throne, no gall, no glory. no cross, no crown.” - William Penn

“Thinking of you on Good Friday and praying that the Lord keeps you in his loving care always.” -Happy Good Friday 2019

“If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power.” -E.A. Bucchianeri

Good Friday 2021 Messages

“Praying that the lord all your Heart with peace. Holds you in His Love and Blesses you with His grace… On this Holy Day and Always.”

“May your faith in the god, bring peace to your hearth & New hope in your life. May God Always bless You!” -Have a Blessed GOOD FRIDAY!

On This Holy Day

May His Light Guide Your Path

May His Love Grace Your Heart

And May His Sacrifice Strengthen

Your Soul! GOOD FRIDAY

“I Pray to Lord For Yo, He Gives You Blessing Shine Upon You On This Holy day or May He Always Keep in His Loving Care.”

“May on this GOOD FRIDAY we start it with Fasting & Prayers so that we can bring God’s mercy & forgiveness on all mankind Let’s Pray together.”

“You are blessed to be given another chance to live. make use of it and be a blessing just like what Jesus Christ is to us.” -Have a Good Friday

“I wish the Lord will keep you in his loving care now and always.-Happy Good Friday All

“Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus, The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blamed upon Himself.”



“Life is a maybe, Death is for sure. Sin is the cause, Christ is the cure!” -Happy Good Friday!

Jesus Christ is Risen Today, Alleluia!

Our Triumphant Holy day, Alleluia!

Who did Once upon the cross, Alleluia!

Suffer To redeem Our Loss, Alleluia!

“May the loving-kindness of the highest God be with you as you take the time to reverence his name this Good Friday.”

“We who are enlisted to be fellow-workers with God know that..death did not have the last word, that Good Friday was not the end of the story.”

“Good Friday is about to come. A great historical day which is celebrated as a liturgical & ceremonially prominent manner.”

“May the Darkest Night will End and the Sun will rise. Have a positive hope on this Good Friday!”

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace. ?Wishing you all a Happy Good Friday!”

“I pray to Lord for you, He gives you blessings, shines upon you, on this Holy Day or May he always keeps in his loving care.” -Happy Good Friday

“May the glory of our Savior strengthen you and may His graces shine upon you on Good Friday and always!”

“Today we remember God’s great love for us. May this day bring new meaning and change in your life!” -Wishing all Christians A Blessed Good Friday

“On this Good Friday may we never forget the true meaning of Easter – ‘For when He was on the cross, I was on His mind.”

“It’s Good Friday. Good Because 2000 years ago the events of today prove that we matter to God.” -Good Friday

He bore it all in silence Because He held us, dear May, He receive our regards May our Prayers he hears… Have a Blessed Good Friday!

Mercy Peace and Love

May the grace and Lord

surround you and be with you

on Good Friday.

Jesus Christ Quotes

Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me.- Jesus Christ

Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day's own trouble be sufficient for the day. - Jesus Christ

A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. -Jesus Christ

And know that I am with you always; yes, to the end of time.- Jesus Christ

All the commandments: You shall not commit adultery, you shall not kill, you shall not steal, you shall not covet, and so on, are summed up in this single command: You must love your neighbour as yourself.- Jesus Christ

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.- Jesus Christ

For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and everyone who humbles himself will be exalted.- Jesus Christ

