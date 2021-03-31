Good Friday 2021: As the holy day is just two days away, let's tell you about the origin of the word Good Friday, its history, importance and how it is celebrated.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Good Friday is one of the most auspicious festivals of Christian observed before Eater Sunday and after Maundy Thursday. It was on this day, Jesus was crucified at Calvary. The day is also known as Black Friday, Holy Friday and Easter Friday among Christians. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, the Holy Friday will be observed on April 2, 2021. As the holy day is just two days away, let's tell you about the origin of the word Good Friday, its history, importance and how it is celebrated.

Good Friday 2021 History

After the last supper, Jesus Christ was arrested in the garden of Gethsemane, put on trial and was then sentenced to death. Jesus was tied to a large wooden cross while his feet and palm were nailed. This nailed figure became the holy figure for all the Christians, and ever since then, he is worshipped in this form. This figure marks the victory of good over evil.

Origin & Importance of Good Friday 2021

As per historians, the origin of 'Good' comes from 'pious' and 'holy' while Friday was the day Jesus crucified. Good Fridayvictorythe victory of good over evil. As per Christian belief, Jesus' death holds significant importance, it is believed, with his death, he took away all the sins of the world. Also, because of his sacrifice, Christians can now enter heaven.

Good Friday 2021 Celebration

On this day, devotees observe fast to seeks Jesus Christ's blessings. Also, a prayer meeting is held at church exactly at 3 pm as it was at this time he left for his heavenly abode. In Jerusalem, where Jesus was crucified, devotees walk the same path leading to the classification site. Not just this, some devotees observe this day by wearing black and staying mum whole day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv