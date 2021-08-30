This special day is observed on the Navami tithi (ninth day) of Krishna Paksha of the month Bhadrapad of Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year it will be falling on August 31, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gogaji is a folk diety he is also known as the snake God at many places. He is worshipped mainly in the northern states of India as a warrior hero of the region. Goga Navami is a festival dedicated to him which is also known as Guga Naumi. This special day is observed on the Navami tithi (ninth day) of Krishna Paksha of the month Bhadrapad of Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year it will be falling on August 31, 2021.

Goga Navami 2021: Date and time

Navami starts August 31, 2021 at 02:00 am

Navami ends September 1, 2021 at 04:23 am

Sunrise 06:12 am

Sunset 06:41 pm

Brahm Mahurat 04:36 am - 05:24 am

Goga Navami 2021: Significance

It is believed that Goga Maharaj protects against snake bite. Born in Dadrewa, present day Rajgarh, Rajasthan, India. His father was Raja Jewar Thakur and mother Queen Bachhal. He ruled the kingdom Dadrewa.His mount was blue horse and weapon Spear.

Most importantly Goga Navami is celebrated in states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan it is celebrated with immense pleasure and enthusiasm, grand fairs are organised and festival last for three days.

Hindus believe that worshipping Gugaji will protect them from snakebite. Married women pray Lord Guga to protect their children from evils and anykind of harms. It is strongly believed that by worship of Lord Guga on Navami will bless the childless women with progenies.

Goga Navami 2021: Puja rituals and celebrations

- In some regions rituals starts on the Shravan Purnima and continues for nine days until Navami day of Bhadrapad.

- Devotees worship the idol of 'Gugaji'.

- Devotees recite Gogaji katha.

- After all the puja ceremony is over prasad of rice and chapati are distributed among all.

- In Guga Mari temples processions and fairs are organised.

- In district of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh a very popular large fair is organised.

- Devotees tie Raksha stotra to idol of Gugaji as an assurance of protection.

