Gita Jayanti 2022: 10 Important Life Lessons To Learn From The Holy Book 'Bhagavad Gita'

THE SPECIAL occasion of Gita Jayanti is one of the most sacred occasions in Hinduism. It is celebrated annually on the Shukla Ekadashi of Margashirsha month in the Hindu calendar and marks the birth anniversary of the holy textbook 'Bhagavad Gita'.

It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna narrated the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna during the Mahabharat war in Kurukshetra. This year, the occasion will mark the 5,159th anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita. Therefore, to celebrate this occasion, we bring you some important life lessons inscribed in Bhagavad Gita that we should follow in our lives.

The Holy book of Bhagavad Gita is divided into 18 chapters Mahabharata contains 700 verses and is written in a conversation form between Lord Krishna and Pandava Arjuna.

Life Lessons To Learn From Bhagavad Gita

1. According to Bhagavad Gita, we should all strive to improve ourselves every day. This will assist us in growing physically, mentally, and spiritually.

2. Every day teaches us something new, so it’s important to remember what we’ve learned and try to live with what we’ve learned. We should learn and live every day.

3. Appreciate your blessings, it is always beneficial to keep track of the blessings that God has bestowed upon us.

4. It is important to recognise that materialistic pleasures provide only temporary happiness. True happiness and contentment are far from all of this.

5. If you have a good heart, that is the best reward you can give yourself. You don’t need anyone else’s approval for this. You deserve to be praised for being like this.

6. The most powerful force in the world is YOU. Lord Krishna said in the Bhagavad Gita, “If you don’t want to fight for what you want, don’t cry for what you lost.”

7. The embodied soul (the self) gives up old bodies and takes up new ones. Understand that the individual self is an integral part of the Supreme Self (God). Realise your unity with Him.

8. Know that your essential nature is the soul, which is eternal and imperishable. The soul is never born nor it ever dies. He does not get killed when the body is killed. The soul can never be slain or harmed. Hence, there is no cause for fear or grief.

9. It is natural to have likes and dislikes for different objects. One is, therefore, prone to having desires. But a slave of desires never attains peace. One can attain purity of spirit, even while participating fully in the affairs of the world, by moderating his likes and dislikes. Hence, one must neither suppress nor be dictated by his desires.

10. Lust, anger and greed are stated to be the three gates of hell. They are the ways of self-destruction. These must be shunned from the very beginning, by controlling the senses.