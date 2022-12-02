Gita Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Other Details Of This Day

GITA JAYANTI is the anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita which is one of the greatest holy books of Hinduism. It is known to be one of the most sacred days in the Hindu religion and is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. On this special day, devotees observe a 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi' fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu to attain salvation. This year the day will mark the 5159th anniversary of the Bhagwad Gita.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Significance

The occasion of Gita Jayanti is observed on the Shukla Ekadashi day of Margashrisha month of the Hindu calendar and marks the anniversary of the holy book 'Bhagavad Gita'. During the Mahabharat war, the Bhagavad Gita was revealed to Arjun by Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra. The book of Bhagavad Gita comprises 700 verses and teaches the basic lessons of life to humans.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious day of Gita Jayanti will be celebrated on December 03, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05:39 AM on December 03 and will end at 05:34 AM on December 04, 2022.

Gita Jayanti 2022:Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early in the morning before sunrise and take bath. It is considered auspicious to sprinkle gangajal all over your house. After that, to begin puja, place a chowki covered with red cloth in your puja place. Place an idol of Lord Vishnu and light a ghee lamp and make offerings of kumkum, haldi, Chandan and flowers to the deity. Place Bhagavad Gita along with the idol of Lord Vishnu and do aarti and culminate the puja by offering bhog to God.