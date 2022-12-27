Gemini Horoscope 2023: Here's How The New Year Will Be For The Airy Sign | See Astrological Predictions

HOROSCOPE plays an important role in the Hindu religion. Most of us start our day by having a look at our horoscope to know the astrological predictions for the day. Moreover, getting to know all about the coming year's predictions is a matter of excitement for people. Therefore we bring you a detailed horoscope of the Gemini zodiac sign for the year 2023 predicted by Astrologer Harshit Mohan Sharma, Indore. Read below:

This year, the people of the Gemini zodiac will be able to increase their strength in any work. You are not going to give up easily. But any business work includes many other people's contributions, that may not let you do what you want to exercise or practise. In the initial months of the year, even after doing a lot of hard work, you might be able to earn a limited amount of money only. Despite your unusual and unstable relations with your brothers, there is a significant possibility of profit in one way or the other.

You might experience some anger issues at the time, but due to your strength of speech, behaviour and personality, you will be able to achieve success. Due to Venus being in its high position from the middle of March, the native is likely to experience family happiness and an upgraded lifestyle. From February to April, due to the position of Saturn being in the tenth house, natives may experience unhurdled success and will also be a great time for job seekers.

At the beginning of the year, Saturn will be in the tenth house because of which the natives might be highly concerned about their father's health. It is advised to serve their father and take care of them. Moreover, students should be more concentrated towards their studies and should not be careless. Health will be normal this year. There are chances of getting success in legal disputes. It is advised to worship Ganesha every Wednesday on Ganesha, offer Durva, and recitation of Ganesh Atharvashish and Panna Ratna will be beneficial for the Gemini natives in the coming year.