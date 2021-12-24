New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, you may get several opportunities to gain profits. Also, you may experience some material comforts, which will help in improving your mental and physical stress. On the professional front, work done with wisdom and discretion will be successful. There will be an increase in respect and prestige as well. Profitable investment in the new sector will increase. In the field of educations, students are likely to achieve success. The first half of the year is auspicious for you, the support of loved ones will remain enthusiastic.

However, Saturn will retrograde from September 26, increasing mental confusion and hurdles in the path of success. Indifference towards work will also increase. So you are advised to stay positive and patient to overcome the challenging situation. Long-distance travel is on your cards. You will get the benefit of political relations.

Education competition: This year you should work very carefully in the academic field. May, June and September are good for you. On the professional front, if you are looking for a job then, apply in the second half of the year as it's auspicious. You should try for a job in the companies making physical amenities, readymade garments, electronics, electric, cosmetics, hotel management or educational sector. There is a strong possibility of you getting success in the field of competition only in the second half of the year. In the first half of the year, your tendency towards some intoxicants may increase.

Economic: This year, you will be successful in maintaining your financial standings, but due to the tendency of extravagance and pretentiousness, it is difficult to accumulate wealth. When money will increase then, the desire to get material comforts will also increase. You will get good benefits from political relations in the professional field. There is a situation of increase in any new business or old business, but it is necessary to think thoroughly before starting a new business. Salaried folks are likely to get both relocation and promotion in the second half of the year. May, September, November, December and January, is auspicious to do business in the economic sector. February is the best month. If you have an interest in the field of business of religious items, stationery, press, school, financial business etc. there is a strong possibility of getting good returns in future.

Health and Family: Religious and demanding work will be completed in the family. In the middle of the year, you will fulfil family responsibilities. However, you are likely to engage in a serious debate with your brothers and nephews. So do not let the debate escalate beyond the limit, otherwise, there will be a chance of disintegration. There will be happiness in married life, but due to family reasons, there will be a state of unrest in the mind. You will not be able to maintain a balance between your wife and your professional life. From the health point of view, this year will be normal, but you may suffer from winter diseases. You are advised to stay away from these situations like bathing in the river, swimming, sitting in a boat because you are likely to suffer from aquatic diseases and water.

