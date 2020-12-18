Today we are going to talk about sun sign Gemini regarding your career, love life and others. So all the Geminians get ready to take a ride to 2021 with this article.

Career

2021 will come out as a prosperous year for you all as you might expand your goals and dominate the field. Between May and July, Jupiter will transit your tenth house of a career which will send you opportunities you have worked hard for.

However, when Mercury retrogrades through your sign during late May and June, you might feel confused about who you are and where you are meant to be.

During the middle of the years, the fateful eclipse will drag you towards destiny and by the end of the year, major changes might take place in your career in an unexpected direction.

Love

This year you are going to witness rollercoaster ride in term of emotions. During late May and early June, you might embrace the relationships you truly deserve, because, a solar and lunar eclipse will activate your partnership sphere. By late September, Mercury, your ruling planet, will retrograde through your romantic 5th house which will create little drama in your love life and might reunite with your old flame.

By mid-December, the lunar eclipse will leave you with a sense of closure, encouraging you to let go of a relationship cycle you’re finally ready to leave behind.

About You

This year too the North Node will continue to travel through your first house of the self which will push you to step-out to the plate and make you mature.

2021 Saturn and Jupiter will redesign your ninth house of perspective and wisdom which will force you to fight with your belief systems. This year you might also embark on an adventure that shows you a different world.

