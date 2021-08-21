Gayatri Jayanti is dedicated to Goddess Gayatri and this year the festival will be observed on Purnima, which is on August 22, 2021. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gayatri Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus. As the name suggests it is dedicated to Goddess Gayatri who is considered the Goddess of the Vedic hymn. For the unversed, she is the personification of the popular Gayatri Mantra which Hindus often recite.

Gayatri Jayanti is an auspicious event and is religiously celebrated occasion of the birth of Goddess Gayatri. This year the festival will be observed on Purnima, which is on August 22, 2021.

Gayatri Jayanti 2021: Date and time

Purnima begins at 07:00 pm on Aug 21, 2021

Purnima ends at 05:31 pm on Aug 21, 2021

Sunrise 05:54 am

Sunset 06:53 pm

Moonrise 07:10 pm

Brahm muhurat 04:26 am - 05:10am

Abhijit muhurat 11:58am - 12:50 am

Amrit muhurat 09:34am - 12:07am

Gayatri Jayanti 2021: Significance

Goddess Gayatri is Godess of all Vedas, therefore, she is also worshipped as Vedmata. She is considered as the divine manifestation of all the three goddesses - Goddess Parvati, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati. Goddess Gayatri is depicted sitting on the lotus flower, she has five heads and five pairs of hands. Her five heads are called Mukta, Vidruma, Hema, Neela and Dhavla. Her ten eyes are looking in eight directions and the earth and sky. Meanwhile, her ten arms are holding various weapons.

Gayatri Jayanti 2021: Legend

According to Padma Purana, Gayatri was an Abhira girl, when Lord Brahma performed Yajna in Pushkar, she helped Him.

Some purani scriptures say She is consort of Brahma. According to Matsya Purana Lord Brahma's left half emerged into a female, and that is worshipped as Gayatri, Savitri and Saraswati. Varah Purana narrates that in her fierce form Goddess Gayatri slayed demon Vetrasura, the son of Vrita and river Vetravati. In modern India Gayatri Jayanti is observed as Sanskrit Diwas a day to highlight the importance of Sanskrit Language. On Gayatri Jayanti devotees chant Gayatri Mantra and hymns in praise of Goddess Gayatri.

Gayatri Jayanti 2021: Gayatri Mantra

Om bhurbhuvah swah tats viturwar renyam bhargo devasya dhimahi dhiyo yo na prachodayat.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal