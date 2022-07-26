Gatari Amavasya 2022: When is Gatari? Check Out Date, Time, And Significance Of Auspicous Festival

Gatari Amavasya is celebrated to mark new beginnings with the sighting of a new moon before the auspicious month of Shravan. The festival also known as Gatari is celebrated in Maharashtra and in some parts of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Gatari Amavasya falls on Ashad Amavasya, the no moon day in Ashad Maas, according to the Marathi calendar.The same day is known as Haryali Amavasya in Gujarat and Bhimana Amavasya in Karnatka and Chukkala Amavasya in Andhra Pradesh.

On this day, People in Maharashtra feast on non-veg food and alcohol as the coming month of Shravan people will abstain to do so. In Maharashtra, Sawan starts after 15 days in North India. The festival is a celebration of Joy and food.

Gatari Amavasya 2022: Date and Time

This year, Gatari Amavasya will fall on July 28. This year, Gatari Amavasya will be called Bhauma Amavasya.

Krishna Paksha Amavasya date starts - July 27 at 09:12 at night

Krishna Paksha Amavasya ends - July 28 till 11.24 pm.

Gatari Amavasya 2022: Significance

People in Maharashtra celebrate the Gatari festival with great enthusiasm. Amavasya is the last day in a traditional Marathi month and the moonlit night marked on the month is known as Gatari Amavasya. On the day of Gatari, people enjoy delicious non-vegetarian food and drinks with their close friends and loved ones at night. On the day of the Gatari festival, families visit each other's homes to enjoy a feast and drink till the early hours of the next day. As soon as Sawan starts, devotees start worshipping Lord Shiva duly.