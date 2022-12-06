Gaslighting: All You Need To Know About Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year 2022

GASLIGHTING IS a form of manipulation and psychological control. the term Gaslighting is Merriam-Webster's word of the year 2022. According to Psychology Today, gaslighting is a form of manipulation where the person is urged to doubt their memories, beliefs, identity or sanity.

What is Gaslighting?

Merriam-Webster dictionary explains gaslighting as the 'psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period that causes the victim to question the validity of their thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, the uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.

Effects of Gaslighting

1. Doubting feelings and reality

When someone is exposed to gaslighting, they become afraid of speaking or expressing themselves or their emotions. They develop the feeling that sharing or expressing their opinions and feelings can worsen the situation. They prefer being quiet or silent in any conversation.

2. Vulnerability

A person becomes vulnerable to questioning themselves. It leads to increased anxiety and stress, furthermore, leading to low self-esteem, and uncertainty about reality.

3. Feeling Alone

Along with the feelings of anxiety and vulnerability, a person going through gaslighting experiences frequent feelings of loneliness.

4. Disappointment

Gaslighting forces an individual to get disappointed in themselves. From feelings of assertiveness to feeling weak and passive, gaslighting plays a major role in personality changes resulting from disappointment from oneself.

Signs of Gaslighting

1. Being more anxious

2. Less confidence

3. Apologizing more

4. No longer feeling comfortable with people you usually are

5. Making excuses for other person's behaviour

6. Feeling isolated

7. Feeling hopeless

8. Difficulty in making decisions

9. Questioning one's own identity

Other words that were most searched on Google this year include Oligarch, Omicron, Codify, LGBTQIA, Sentient, Loamy, Raid and Queen Consort.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)