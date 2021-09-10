Ganpati Sthapana 2021: Every year, Lord Ganesha is brought home on the first day of Ganesha Chaturthi with great pomp and fervour. Follow below rules for Ganpati sthapna

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesha is the first among all Hindu gods to be worshipped, and this is one of the reasons Ganesha Chaturthi is significant. Lord Ganesha, also known as Vighnaharta, remove all kinds of obstacles if devotees worship him during this auspicious festival. Every year, Lord Ganesha is brought home on the first day of Ganesha Chaturthi 2021 with great pomp and fervour. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public gathering has been banned.

Those devotees who welcome Lord Ganesha at home must perform puja according to the shubh tithi for Ganpati Sthapna. Here we have listed down detailed information below:

Ganesh Sthapana Shubh Timings

Date: September 10, Friday

Shubh Tithi: 12:17 PM

Ganesh Sthapana Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. During this festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesha home and on the 10th, the last day, they do visarjan.

- Before placing the idol of Lord Ganesha, make sure the whole house, including the house temple, is clean.

Bath before bringing the Lord Ganesha on the first day of the Chaturthi.

- Place a Kalash filled with water or holy water covering it with a coconut and decorate it by inserting betel leaves at the open spaces around the coconut.

- After placing the Lord Ganesha's idol adorned it with a sacred thread called Janeu, garland and do tilak with sandalwood paste.

- Offer dhoob, flowers to Lord Ganesha for the next 10 days

- As prasad, offer modak and motichoor ladoo

- Avoid ginger, onion and garlic

-Dont leave Lord Ganesha's idol unattended, at least one family member should be at home with Lord Ganesha.

Please Note: As per Hindu belief, it is not mandatory to keep Lord Ganesha's idol for 10 days. Devotees can keep the idol for either 1.5 days, 3 days or 7 days.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv