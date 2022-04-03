New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gangaur Teej 2022 or Gangaur Teej is an auspicious festival that is celebrated in Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat. With great frevour and devotion, people worship Gauri, the wife of Lord Shiva. It is the celebration of spring, harvest, marital fidelity, and childbearing... Gana is a synonym for Lord Shiva and Gaur which stands for Gauri or Parvati which symbolizes Saubhagya.

As per Hindu beliefs, on this day unmarried women worship her for being blessed with a good husband, while married women do so for the welfare, health, and long life of their husbands and for a happy married life. Celebrated by decorating images of Isar and Gauri, observing ..a strict fast for the entire period, and praying for marital bliss, Gangaur is considered the most important festival.

It is an 18-day festival that started on March 18 this year but the main festival will be celebrated on April 4th, 2022. The festival commences on the first day of Chaitra according to Purnimant School and continues for 18 days. In North India Purnimant based calendars start Chaitra month approximately fifteen days before Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Gangaur Teej 2022: Date

Gangaur or Gauri Tritiya is on April 4th, 2022

Gangaur Teej 2022: Time

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 12:38 PM on Apr 03, 2022

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 01:54 PM on Apr 04, 2022

Gangaur Teej 2022: Vrat Katha

As per Legends, Many moons ago, Lord Shiva, along with Goddess Parvati and Narad Muni went out to take a small trip. When they reached a nearby forest, the news of their arrival spread like wildfire. As the women were busy preparing a gorgeous spread for the Gods and Goddess, the women of the low class came with their offerings. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati happily ate the food and Goddess sprinkled the "suhagras" on them.

After a certain time, the women of the high classes came with the food they had prepared. When they had finished eating Lord Shiv asked his wife with what was she going to bless the women as she had already finished every bit of the "suhagras" on blessing the women of lower classes. To this, Goddess Parvati replied that she intended to bless these women with her own blood. Saying so, she scratched the tip of her finger and sprinkled the blood on these women.

